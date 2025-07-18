"Wanted to skip the nosey biased WNBA media": Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark finally shows up to All-Star weekend Studbudz stream
Caitlin Clark made her highly anticipated appearance at the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend's orange carpet, almost three hours after the event began. Clark entered with Fever coach Stephanie White and former Iowa teammate Kate Martin. The trio's first sighting was on Courtney Williams' live stream, "Studbuz," with Lynx teammate Natisha Hiedeman.
With almost every prominent WNBA player spotted by fans online and her family, Clark's supporters were craving to see their favorite star who was nowhere to be found. Clark revealed that she was watching the Studbudz stream for three hours.
"That's all I did," Clark told Williams.
Clark expressed her wish to be on the stream during the All-Star draft after she couldn't draft Williams on her team. Williams gladly accepted Clark and couldn't contain her excitement once she made it.
Indiana Fever fans were also relieved about seeing Caitlin Clark amid wild speculation online about her absence. Here's how they reacted to Clark's first sighting:
