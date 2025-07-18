"Wanted to skip the nosey biased WNBA media": Fever fans react as Caitlin Clark finally shows up to All-Star weekend Studbudz stream

Caitlin Clark made her highly anticipated appearance at the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend's orange carpet, almost three hours after the event began. Clark entered with Fever coach Stephanie White and former Iowa teammate Kate Martin. The trio's first sighting was on Courtney Williams' live stream, "Studbuz," with Lynx teammate Natisha Hiedeman.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With almost every prominent WNBA player spotted by fans online and her family, Clark's supporters were craving to see their favorite star who was nowhere to be found. Clark revealed that she was watching the Studbudz stream for three hours.

"That's all I did," Clark told Williams.

Clark expressed her wish to be on the stream during the All-Star draft after she couldn't draft Williams on her team. Williams gladly accepted Clark and couldn't contain her excitement once she made it.

Ad

Indiana Fever fans were also relieved about seeing Caitlin Clark amid wild speculation online about her absence. Here's how they reacted to Clark's first sighting:

Let Wheein Dance @25ichiko LINK 😮‍💨 glad she’s up and about socializing and attending parties She just wanted to skip the nosey biased wnba media 🥰

Ad

✰ @totallyn0tami LINK we looking for caitlin all day whole time she been watching the stream omg bruh

Ad

The_Katana_1 @TheKatana11 LINK Williams and CC friends? Love it.

Ad

Terry❤️wbb @terryrk85 LINK See - just avoided the press and questions at red carpet🤣🙏🏻

SportsJunky @SportsJunky93 LINK Love seeing the camaraderie & fun!!!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More