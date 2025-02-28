"Wanting to be something they can’t" - WNBA fans debate A'ja Wilson-Jayson Tatum comparison after Celtics star's face of the NBA claim

WNBA fans laid in on Jayson Tatum on Thursday after he claimed to be the face of the NBA. The Boston Celtics star professed that he checked all the boxes of being a superstar, which garnered disapproval from fans who compared him to Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to a post by "Legion Hoops," where it posted the quote by Jayson Tatum. The Celtics star was adamant that he can become the face of the league.

"Face of the NBA? They can always debate. But it's like, I check off all the boxes,” Tatum said.

One fan was quick to post a rebuttal, writing:

"You can’t 'force' your way into being the face of the NBA. It just naturally happens."

Plenty more responded to this tweet, with several fans comparing Tatum with A'ja Wilson.

"Tatum and A’ja are the same to me, always complaining and wanting to be something they can’t and will never be," the fan wrote.

"A'Ja Wilson says hi. 🙋‍♂️ Her and Tatum outta be a thing instead of Bam," another wrote.

However, WNBA fans chimed in on the comment, showing support for the former NCAA MVP.

"Why was a'ja brought into this????" questioned one.

"Aja show up every game he dont," added another.

"True, but at least aja is better than Tatum relative to their respective leagues," another comment read.

Tatum too got his fair share of criticism in the comments:

"Gott a have some swag, Tatum is too boring," wrote one.

"Hmm. True," commented a third, agreeing.

Despite many agreeing with the aspect of Tatum not being the face of the league, there were few fans in support of the Celtics star:

"Leave Tatum alone," expressed a fan.

"Tbf Tatum hate is forced," wrote another.

Although opinions are always subjective, Jayson Tatum has been a force in the NBA for the past few seasons and has proved to be a great leader, especially after leading the Celtics to their first NBA crown since 2008 last season.

Boston Celtics star claims A'ja Wilson to be his favorite WNBA player

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum revealed his favorite WNBA player in an interview during the NBA All-Star weekend. The two-way forward was asked to reveal his favorite female baller by Noa Dalzel of SBNation, to which he responded, A'ja Wilson.

The Las Vegas Aces star has been one of the most consistent performers in the WNBA of late and is the reigning MVP in the league. A two-time WNBA winner and an NCAA champion with South Carolina, A'ja Wilson has the resume of a bona fide star, and it comes as no surprise that Tatum admires her work so far.

Both players have also been around each other for a commercial in the past, starring in a Ruffles commercial featuring Charles Barkley.

