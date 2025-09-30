"Was she KO’d by Thanos??" - Fever fans frustrated as Damiris Dantas remains sidelined for elimination Game 5 vs Aces

Game 5 of the semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday is set to be the biggest moment of the Indiana Fever’s season. Yet the team will once again be without Damiris Dantas. She remains sidelined, still in concussion protocols, and unavailable for the upcoming do-or-die contest.Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBALINKDamiris Dantas (concussion protocol) ruled out for Tuesday.The Fever confirmed that Dantas is still listed on the injury report, extending her absence that has already lasted three weeks. Fans have been left frustrated with the long wait.“Was she KO’d by Thanos ????” one user wrote.tonio @ANTONIOEESPARZALINK@UnderdogWNBA Was she KO’d by Thanos ????“What the hell did she do? It’s been since September 11,” another fan said.“Someone needs to find out what’s really going on with this young lady, because I’m worried about her,” another fan wrote.“Did someone hit her with a bat cause there ain’t no way still,” one fan said.“Praying DD is okay,” another user said.“Bro this got to be the worst concussion to ever happen in the history of the world,” one fan wrote.Dantas was fully healthy and active throughout the regular season, but just before the playoffs began, she suffered a concussion during practice.“Dantas suffered the concussion on Thursday in practice, “ Tony East wrote on Sept. 13Tony East @TonyREastLINKDantas suffered the concussion on Thursday in practice.The forward had been an important piece of the Fever’s second unit, playing 38 games and averaging 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds on 34.8% shooting. Her absence adds to a long list of injured players that already includes Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Chloe Bibby.Fever chose to be motivated despite significant injuries The Indiana Fever shocked many analysts and fans by making it past the first round with such a depleted roster. Now they continue to surprise the basketball community with their performance against the Las Vegas Aces.The Fever have tied the series against A’ja Wilson and co. 2-2, and they confirm that they are not only going to make it a tough fight for their opponents but also make a push for the title.“The resiliency. You know, we’re not ready to quit,” Lexie Hull said. “We’re ready to put up a fight. And especially when we know that it’s either season’s over or you win, that we are coming out and putting our best foot forward.”Game 5 will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with the crowd expected to back the Aces. Stephanie White’s team now has the chance to silence the opposition supporters and go against all odds to clinch a spot in the finals.