  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Allisha Gray
  • "Was it racist or threatening?" - Social media explodes as Allisha Gray gets Fever fans thrown out of arena after heated exchange

"Was it racist or threatening?" - Social media explodes as Allisha Gray gets Fever fans thrown out of arena after heated exchange

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 17, 2025 03:31 GMT
Social media explodes as Allisha Gray gets Fever fans thrown out of arena after heated exchange. (Photo: IMAGN)
Social media explodes as Allisha Gray gets Fever fans thrown out of arena after heated exchange. (Photo: IMAGN)

Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray got a couple of Indiana Fever fans ejected from Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup on Tuesday. Gray's reaction and the spectators getting thrown out prompted fans to explode online. The Dream got rattled by the Fever, 77-60, to force a Game 3 on Thursday back in Atlanta.

Ad

According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today, two Fever fans were escorted by security out of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse with 6:10 remaining in the game. One of the fans appeared to have said something to Gray, who seemingly took offense to it.

Gray called officials and security to get the fans out of the building. The lefty star was taken aback by what happened, with her teammates comforting her following the incident.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The ejection resulted in fans exploding on Indiana Fever fans for harassing Allisha Gray. It wasn't the first time an Indiana fan was ejected during a game, with one fan getting thrown out in June for touching Saniya Rivers of the Connecticut Sun.

At one point in 2021, LeBron James even got a couple of Pacers fans ejected during a game.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Allisha Gray had a breakout season for the Atlanta Dream, helping them earn the third seed for the playoffs. However, they have to bounce back quickly if they want to avoid another first-round exit. The Indiana Fever have momentum heading into Game 3, but the Dream have the homecourt advantage.

Allisha Gray finishes with 9 points in Game 2

Allisha Gray finishes with 9 points in Game 2. (Photo: IMAGN)
Allisha Gray finishes with 9 points in Game 2. (Photo: IMAGN)

After dropping 20 points in the Atlanta Dream's Game 1 win over the Indiana Fever, Allisha Gray was fairly quiet offensively on Tuesday. Gray finished with just nine points, seven rebounds and two assists. She went 4-for-16 from the field and had five personal fouls.

Ad

It was a tough game for the Gray and the Dream, with only two players in double figures. Rhyne Howard labored to 10 points on 3-for-9 shooting, while Te-Hina Paopao had 11 points off the bench.

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd was loud since it was their first playoff game since 2016. They were unable to watch the Fever last season, since the old format gave the first two games to the higher seeds, and they were swept by the Connecticut Sun last year.

Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at the College Park Center in Atlanta. The winner of the series faces either the Las Vegas Aces or the Seattle Storm.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications