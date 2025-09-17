"Was it racist or threatening?" - Social media explodes as Allisha Gray gets Fever fans thrown out of arena after heated exchange

Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray got a couple of Indiana Fever fans ejected from Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup on Tuesday. Gray's reaction and the spectators getting thrown out prompted fans to explode online. The Dream got rattled by the Fever, 77-60, to force a Game 3 on Thursday back in Atlanta. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today, two Fever fans were escorted by security out of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse with 6:10 remaining in the game. One of the fans appeared to have said something to Gray, who seemingly took offense to it. Gray called officials and security to get the fans out of the building. The lefty star was taken aback by what happened, with her teammates comforting her following the incident. The ejection resulted in fans exploding on Indiana Fever fans for harassing Allisha Gray. It wasn't the first time an Indiana fan was ejected during a game, with one fan getting thrown out in June for touching Saniya Rivers of the Connecticut Sun. At one point in 2021, LeBron James even got a couple of Pacers fans ejected during a game. Here are some of the best reactions. Carl8no @carl8noLINKWas it racist or threatening? If not, then that's wrong.Lexi Johnson @reallexij2121LINKThe most hostile arena they play in.Amber @___AmBURRRx3LINKTHIS IS WHY PEOPLE CAN'T STAND FEVER FANS!!!ً @seveyreLINKDon't surprise me if free agents don't want to play for them.MH @dreamypisces__LINKNot even shocked. They have a reputation for nasty, racist behavior.Pete Quixote @PeterPerfect09LINKShe’s a f*ckin' sweetheart and don’t bother anyone.Allisha Gray had a breakout season for the Atlanta Dream, helping them earn the third seed for the playoffs. However, they have to bounce back quickly if they want to avoid another first-round exit. The Indiana Fever have momentum heading into Game 3, but the Dream have the homecourt advantage. Allisha Gray finishes with 9 points in Game 2Allisha Gray finishes with 9 points in Game 2. (Photo: IMAGN)After dropping 20 points in the Atlanta Dream's Game 1 win over the Indiana Fever, Allisha Gray was fairly quiet offensively on Tuesday. Gray finished with just nine points, seven rebounds and two assists. She went 4-for-16 from the field and had five personal fouls.It was a tough game for the Gray and the Dream, with only two players in double figures. Rhyne Howard labored to 10 points on 3-for-9 shooting, while Te-Hina Paopao had 11 points off the bench. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd was loud since it was their first playoff game since 2016. They were unable to watch the Fever last season, since the old format gave the first two games to the higher seeds, and they were swept by the Connecticut Sun last year. Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at the College Park Center in Atlanta. The winner of the series faces either the Las Vegas Aces or the Seattle Storm.