Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score - May 21 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Washington Mystics visited the Chase Center to take on the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, as part of the WNBA's three-game slate. The Mystics went into the game with a 2-0 record, while the Valkyries were looking for the first win in franchise history.

Coach Sydney Johnson fetched his starting lineups from the first two games of the season, featuring rookies Sonie Cintron and Kiki Ariafen. They were joined by veterans Brittney Sykes, who has been the team's best player so far, Stefanie Dolson and Seg Sutton.

On the other hand, coach Natalie Hakase removed fan favorite Kate Martin from her starting five and replaced her with Janelle Salaun. The rest of the starters remained, including Kayla Thornton, Veronica Burton, Tiffany Hayes and Temi Fagbenle.

Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score

Mystics

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kiki Iriafen 4 8 0 0 0 0 0 15 2-5 0-0 0-0 -6 Stefanie Dolson 2 4 1 0 0 2 3 9 1-5 0-1 0-0 -9 Brittney Sykes 11 3 1 0 0 0 2 15 3-7 0-1 5-6 0 Sug Sutton 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 0-1 0-1 0-0 -4 Sonia Citron 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 17 1-5 0-2 0-0 -11 Emily Engstler 3 2 1 1 1 1 1 6 1-2 0-1 1-2 3 Shakira Austin 2 4 0 0 0 3 1 8 1-1 0-0 0-1 7 Sika Kone 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 Lucy Olsen 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 8 1-4 1-3 0-0 9 Jade Melbourne 3 4 3 1 0 3 2 14 1-2 1-2 0-0 3

Valkyries

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kayla Thornton 7 3 0 1 0 0 2 12 2-7 0-3 3-3 12 Janelle Salaun 7 3 0 1 0 2 0 17 3-7 1-3 0-0 8 Temi Fagbenle 0 1 0 2 0 2 3 9 0-2 0-1 0-0 6 Tiffany Hayes 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0-4 0-2 2-2 4 Veronica Burton 6 8 3 1 0 0 2 14 2-5 1-1 1-2 7 Stephanie Talbot 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0-2 0-2 0-0 -9 Monique Billings 5 1 0 1 0 0 0 11 2-4 0-1 1-3 -5 Julie Vanloo 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 0-2 0-2 0-0 -9 Kate Martin 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 5 0-2 0-2 0-0 -9 Carla Leite 4 1 2 0 0 0 3 10 0-3 0-3 4-4 0 Kyara Linskens DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

