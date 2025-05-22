Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score - May 21 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 22, 2025 03:22 GMT
Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score - May 21. (Photo: IMAGN)
Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score - May 21. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Washington Mystics visited the Chase Center to take on the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, as part of the WNBA's three-game slate. The Mystics went into the game with a 2-0 record, while the Valkyries were looking for the first win in franchise history.

Coach Sydney Johnson fetched his starting lineups from the first two games of the season, featuring rookies Sonie Cintron and Kiki Ariafen. They were joined by veterans Brittney Sykes, who has been the team's best player so far, Stefanie Dolson and Seg Sutton.

On the other hand, coach Natalie Hakase removed fan favorite Kate Martin from her starting five and replaced her with Janelle Salaun. The rest of the starters remained, including Kayla Thornton, Veronica Burton, Tiffany Hayes and Temi Fagbenle.

also-read-trending Trending

Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score

Mystics

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Kiki Iriafen4800000152-50-00-0-6
Stefanie Dolson241002391-50-10-0-9
Brittney Sykes11310002153-70-15-60
Sug Sutton000000160-10-10-0-4
Sonia Citron2300010171-50-20-0-11
Emily Engstler321111161-20-11-23
Shakira Austin240003181-10-00-17
Sika Kone001000030-10-00-03
Lucy Olsen300010081-41-30-09
Jade Melbourne3431032141-21-20-03

Valkyries

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Kayla Thornton7301002122-70-33-312
Janelle Salaun7301020173-71-30-08
Temi Fagbenle010202390-20-10-06
Tiffany Hayes2110001130-40-22-24
Veronica Burton6831002142-51-11-27
Stephanie Talbot000000060-20-20-0-9
Monique Billings5101000112-40-11-3-5
Julie Vanloo000001030-20-20-0-9
Kate Martin020010150-20-20-0-9
Carla Leite4120003100-30-34-40
Kyara LinskensDNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications