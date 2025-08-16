  • home icon
Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 15 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 16, 2025 01:01 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

The Washington Mystics took on the Indiana Fever on Friday, the third meeting between the two teams this season. Washington looked to keep its playoff hopes alive with a win against the Caitlin Clark-led team. Rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron hoped to carry the team to a rare road win.

A balanced attack led by Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell pushed the Fever to a 23-16 lead after the first quarter. Odyssey Sims, signed to an emergency contract, added five points to help the home team to a fast start.

Sonia Citron led the Mystics’ charge in the second frame. The rookie scored seven points and dished out three assists to keep her team within striking distance. Washington trailed 45-40 at halftime.

Washington's turnaround continued in the third quarter, where they edged Indiana 22-19. Iriafen and Citron, with help from Alysha Clark, helped close the gap to 64-62 entering the fourth quarter.

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Washington Mystics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3PT FGFT+/-
Kiki Iriafen14
Stefanie Dolson7
Sug Sutton9
Sonia Citron9
Jade Melbourne4
Alysha Clark11
Emily Engstler6
Madison Scott0
Lucy Olsen2
Shakira Austin- - --------
Jacy Sheldon- - --------
Georgia Amoore- - --------
Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Natasha Howard9
Aliyah Boston10
Kelsey Mitchell12
Sophie Cunningham6
Lexie Hull4
Damiris Dantas10
Makayla Timpson2
Odyssey Sims11
Brianna Turner----------
Chloe Bibby----------
Sydney Colson----------
Kyra Lambert- - --------
Aari McDonald- - --------
Caitlin Clark- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

