Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 15 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Washington Mystics took on the Indiana Fever on Friday, the third meeting between the two teams this season. Washington looked to keep its playoff hopes alive with a win against the Caitlin Clark-led team. Rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron hoped to carry the team to a rare road win.

A balanced attack led by Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell pushed the Fever to a 23-16 lead after the first quarter. Odyssey Sims, signed to an emergency contract, added five points to help the home team to a fast start.

Sonia Citron led the Mystics’ charge in the second frame. The rookie scored seven points and dished out three assists to keep her team within striking distance. Washington trailed 45-40 at halftime.

Washington's turnaround continued in the third quarter, where they edged Indiana 22-19. Iriafen and Citron, with help from Alysha Clark, helped close the gap to 64-62 entering the fourth quarter.

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT FG FT +/- Kiki Iriafen 14 Stefanie Dolson 7 Sug Sutton 9 Sonia Citron 9 Jade Melbourne 4 Alysha Clark 11 Emily Engstler 6 Madison Scott 0 Lucy Olsen 2 Shakira Austin - - - - - - - - - - Jacy Sheldon - - - - - - - - - - Georgia Amoore - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Natasha Howard 9 Aliyah Boston 10 Kelsey Mitchell 12 Sophie Cunningham 6 Lexie Hull 4 Damiris Dantas 10 Makayla Timpson 2 Odyssey Sims 11 Brianna Turner - - - - - - - - - - Chloe Bibby - - - - - - - - - - Sydney Colson - - - - - - - - - - Kyra Lambert - - - - - - - - - - Aari McDonald - - - - - - - - - - Caitlin Clark - - - - - - - - - -

