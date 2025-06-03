Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for June 3 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics battled on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Both teams opened their 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup campaign on Tuesday.

The Fever (2-4) have lost three straight games. Meanwhile, the Mystics (3-4) are looking to avoid a second consecutive loss.

In their previous matchup on Wednesday, Washington had an 83-77 win in Baltimore. Brittney Sykes led the Mystics with 21 points, while Kiki Iriafen added 16. DeWanna Bonner led Indiana with 21 points off the bench.

Washington will return to action on Thursday when they host the New York Liberty. On the other hand, Indiana will battle Angel Reese's Sky on Saturday at Chicago's United Center.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hull 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 5 Natasha Howard 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 -2 Aliyah Boston 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Kelsey Mitchell 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 3 Sydney Colson 2 1 0 1 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 -4 Aari McDonald 2 0 1 0 2 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 3 DeWanna Bonner 2 0 1 1 0 1 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 3 Damiris Dantas 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 2-3 2-3 2-2 4 Brianna Turner 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sophie Cunningham DNP - - - - - - - - - - Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Washington Mystics

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sonia Citron 0 3 1 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -7 Kiki Iriafen 6 2 0 1 0 1 0 3-4 0-0 0-0 8 Stefanie Dolson 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0-2 0-0 0-0 8 Sug Sutton 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 8 Brittney Sykes 2 4 1 0 1 1 0 0-3 0-1 2-2 -3 Shakira Austin 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 1-1 0-0 2-2 -9 Jade Melbourne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -7 Aaliyah Edwards 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -9 Emily Engstler 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 6 Lucy Olsen DNP - - - - - - - - - - Georgia Amoore DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sika Koné DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 19-18 lead over the Washington Mystics at the end of the opening quarter. Damiris Dantas scored eight points for the Fever off the bench.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

