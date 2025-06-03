  • home icon
  • WNBA
  Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for June 3 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 03, 2025 23:30 GMT
Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
The Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics battled on Tuesday (Image source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics battled on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Both teams opened their 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup campaign on Tuesday.

The Fever (2-4) have lost three straight games. Meanwhile, the Mystics (3-4) are looking to avoid a second consecutive loss.

In their previous matchup on Wednesday, Washington had an 83-77 win in Baltimore. Brittney Sykes led the Mystics with 21 points, while Kiki Iriafen added 16. DeWanna Bonner led Indiana with 21 points off the bench.

Washington will return to action on Thursday when they host the New York Liberty. On the other hand, Indiana will battle Angel Reese's Sky on Saturday at Chicago's United Center.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull02201000-00-00-05
Natasha Howard01000000-30-10-0-2
Aliyah Boston00120100-00-00-0-3
Kelsey Mitchell50010002-31-20-03
Sydney Colson21010011-20-10-0-4
Aari McDonald20102001-20-10-03
DeWanna Bonner20110101-30-10-03
Damiris Dantas82000002-32-32-24
Brianna Turner00000100-00-00-0-4
Makayla TimpsonDNP----------
Sophie CunninghamDNP----------
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Washington Mystics

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sonia Citron03100100-10-10-0-7
Kiki Iriafen62010103-40-00-08
Stefanie Dolson00011010-20-00-08
Sug Sutton20100001-10-00-08
Brittney Sykes24101100-30-12-2-3
Shakira Austin40000101-10-02-2-9
Jade Melbourne00000000-10-00-0-7
Aaliyah Edwards00000000-00-00-0-9
Emily Engstler41000002-20-00-06
Lucy OlsenDNP----------
Georgia AmooreDNP----------
Sika KonéDNP----------
Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 19-18 lead over the Washington Mystics at the end of the opening quarter. Damiris Dantas scored eight points for the Fever off the bench.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

