Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 3 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup 

The Washington Mystics travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to play their first WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game of the season against the Indiana Fever. Both teams are off to similar starts this season. The Fever are fourth in the Eastern Conference (2-4) and trail the Mystics in third (3-4) by half a game.

Ad

Indiana has faltered since losing Caitlin Clark to a quadriceps strain and is on a three-game losing streak, dropping games to the New York Liberty, Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun.

Meanwhile, the Mystics have enjoyed a strong start, thanks to the stellar performances of rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, drafted with the third and fourth picks, respectively. Veteran Brittney Sykes has also been key for Washington, averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While there’s not a lot separating the two teams, the Fever are expected to have a tough time, as they are dealing with significant injuries.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Injury Reports June 3

Washington Mystics injury report

The Washington Mystics will be at full strength against the Fever. Rookie Georgia Amoore, who was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 draft, remains the only absentee after having surgery to repair her ACL.

Ad

Indiana Fever injury report

The Fever will need to adjust for a couple of key absences against the Mystics. Caitlin Clark is out, as she continues to deal with a quadriceps strain. Sophie Cunningham is also out as she continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts June 3

Ad

Washington Mystics starting lineup and depth chart

The Washington Mystics are expected to start Brittney Sykes, Sug Sutton, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Stefanie Dolson.

Starters 2nd 3rd Brittney Sykes Jade Melbourne

Sug Sutton Lucy Olsen

Sonia Citron Emily Engstler Sika Kone Kiki Iriafen Aaliyah Edwards

Stefanie Dolson Shakira Austin



Ad

Indiana Fever predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Fever are expected to start Kelsey Mitchell, Sydney Colson, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.

Starters 2nd 3rd Kelsey Mitchell



Sydney Colson Aari McDonald

Lexie Hull DeWanna Bonner

Natasha Howard Brianna Turner

Aliyah Boston Makayla Timpson Damiris Dantas

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More