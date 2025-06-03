Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 3 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup 

The Washington Mystics travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to play their first WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game of the season against the Indiana Fever. Both teams are off to similar starts this season. The Fever are fourth in the Eastern Conference (2-4) and trail the Mystics in third (3-4) by half a game.
Indiana has faltered since losing Caitlin Clark to a quadriceps strain and is on a three-game losing streak, dropping games to the New York Liberty, Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun.
Meanwhile, the Mystics have enjoyed a strong start, thanks to the stellar performances of rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, drafted with the third and fourth picks, respectively. Veteran Brittney Sykes has also been key for Washington, averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
While there’s not a lot separating the two teams, the Fever are expected to have a tough time, as they are dealing with significant injuries.
Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Injury Reports June 3
Washington Mystics injury report
The Washington Mystics will be at full strength against the Fever. Rookie Georgia Amoore, who was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 draft, remains the only absentee after having surgery to repair her ACL.
Indiana Fever injury report
The Fever will need to adjust for a couple of key absences against the Mystics. Caitlin Clark is out, as she continues to deal with a quadriceps strain. Sophie Cunningham is also out as she continues to recover from an ankle injury.
Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts June 3
Washington Mystics starting lineup and depth chart
The Washington Mystics are expected to start Brittney Sykes, Sug Sutton, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Stefanie Dolson.
Indiana Fever predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Fever are expected to start Kelsey Mitchell, Sydney Colson, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.