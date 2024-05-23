Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (May 23)

The Washington Mystics continue a brutal WNBA road swing with a stop in the desert to take on the Phoenix Mercury. Washington, which suffered a heartbreaking 70-68 loss to the LA Sparks on Tuesday, is looking to get its first win of the season. The Mystics will again count on Julie Vanloo and Karlie Samuelson to carry them on the road.

Meanwhile, the Mercury just pulled off the biggest upset of this season when they beat the Las Vegas Aces 98-88 on Tuesday. Brittney Griner remains out due to a toe injury but Kahleah Copper has answered the bell for the hosts. Copper, who is averaging 27.5 points over her last two games, will be looking to give Phoenix another W.

Washington has relied on a balanced attack this season and will try to replicate the same to try and nail its first win of the season. Vanloo and Co. will try to be steadier down the stretch compared to their previous games to finally break through.

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury: Preview, starting lineups and prediction

Footprint Center will host the first encounter between the Washington Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury. The game will be covered as it happens by Arizona’s Family Sports and Mercury Live locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mystics (+210) vs. Mercury (-260)

Spread: Mystics (+6.0) vs. Mercury (-6.0)

Total (O/U): Mystics (o163.0 -11-) vs. Mercury (U163.0 -110)

Editor's Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury: Game preview

The Washington Mystics can’t be faulted for lack of effort. They have been quite competitive but just can’t seem to string together plays that will get them over the hump. The Mystics came close to beating the Sparks but they will be dealing with the hottest hand in the WNBA and perhaps the most poised point guard.

Brittney Griner couldn’t play but the Mercury, despite being short-handed, dealt the two-time defending champs their first loss of the season. Phoenix has been nearly unstoppable with its outside shooting led by Copper. If the Mercury can keep it up, they will likely blow away their visitors.

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury: Starting Lineups, subs and rotations

C - Stefanie Dolson, C - Shakira Austin, G - Julie Vanloo, G - Karlie Samuelson and G - Ariel Atkins will start for the Washington Mystics.

Aaliyah Edwards or Shatori Walker-Kimbrough could be the first to come off the bench. Eric Thibault’s rotation could depend on the game’s flow.

F - Natasha Mack, G- Diana Taurasi, G - Natasha Cloud, G - Kahleah Copper, G - Rebecca Allen will open the game for the Phoenix Mercury.

Sophie Cunningham will undoubtedly be the Mercury’s first player off the bench. The rest of the rotation will again depend on how the game is going.

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury: Prediction

The Phoenix Mercury are on a high after handing the Las Vegas Aces their first loss of the season. Kahleah Copper is unstoppable and the Mercury is raining 3s from all over the floor. Washington will try to make it close but it doesn’t have the defense to hold the hosts for long.

