"Waste of time and resources": Indiana Fever's Brianna Turner makes thinly-veiled jab at Donald Trump over 'baseless' Harvard attacks

Last week, Brianna Turner began a new chapter of her career with the Indiana Fever. As she navigates this new adventure, the veteran forward sounded off on recent events in the political world.
As he continues his second term as President of the United States, Donald Trump finds himself in a clash with Harvard University. The Ivy League school recently sued the administration for recent actions regarding their international students. Recently, Homeland Security put an end to a program that feeds an abundance of outside of the U.S. to Harvard.
In the midst of this class, Brianna Turner took to X (formerly Twitter) to give her thoughts on the situation. She sounded off on Trump's latest move, feeling that it is a major waste of time and resources.
"The baseless attacks on Harvard make zero sense. Waste of time and resources. Shouldn’t be too surprising considering few things have made sense the past 6 months tbh"
Turner has no connections to Harvard, as she spent her college career at Notre Dame. She spent four years at the prestigious university before being taken No. 11 overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2019 draft. Six years later, she now finds herself trying to provide a boost on the new-look Fever.
Brianna Turner weighs in on WNBA investigating Indiana Fever's matchup vs. Chicago Sky
Brianna Turner is never shy to give her thoughts on topics outside the basketball court. Following the Indiana Fever's season-opener against the Chicago Sky, she chimed in on the discourse that happened in the stands.
The primary talking point of the Fever's opening day win was what happened off the court. Reports quickly emerged after the game that the league was launching an investigation into some crowd behavior. It was eventually revealed that some patrons were aiming hateful and racist remarks at Angel Reese.
After the league revealed that it'd be investigating the situation, countless people added to the discourse. Brianna Turner was among those to support the decision, as she feels player safety should be a priority.
"I am in full support of the league investigating potential bigoted behavior directed at players. If something is found, I hope the appropriate actions are taken. If nothing is found, I still believe it’s better safe than sorry when it comes to player safety/welfare at arenas."
Turner, 28, has played a very limited role since coming over from the Sky. She's logged just 15 minutes through her first two appearances, logging one point, three rebounds and two assists in that time.