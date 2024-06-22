Watch: Allen Iverson and Lou Williams headline celebrity attendance at Caitlin Clark's Atlanta Game

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever went up against the Atlanta Dream on Friday night at the State Farm Arena, which was sold out with over 17,000 attendees. Clark proved to be a huge draw, attracting not just fans but also several celebrities.

Hall of Famer Allen Iverson was seen sitting courtside and featured on the Jumbotron, as shown in a video posted on X. Former 76ers player Lou Williams was also in attendance, similarly featured courtside and on the Jumbotron.

Another notable celebrity figure spotted attending the game was American rapper 2 Chainz. The official WNBA account on X posted a video of the rapper sitting courtside with his son. In the video, Chainz can be seen blowing kisses to his fans in a show of gratitude.

Caitlin Clark was the major attraction of the game as the Fever rookie has been slowly becoming the face of the WNBA. Ever since her debut, the ratings on television and attendance in stadiums for WNBA games have increased massively.

Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever beat Atlanta Dream to keep their win streak going

After a slew of losses marring their record, the Indiana Fever secured a 91-79 win against the Atlanta Dream at their home court, increasing their win streak to four games. Their record now sits at 7-10. The game was a thrilling spectacle for the Fever fans present in the arena, as their team dominated throughout.

The Dream was unable to keep up with the visitors' intensity who established a ten-point lead in the first quarter.

Indiana outscored Atlanta in every quarter, with the home team coming close only in the third. Caitlin Clark scored 16 points, collected four rebounds and dished out seven assists. NaLyssa Smith led the Fever in scoring with 21 points, along with nine rebounds and two assists.

For the Dream, Tina Charles led the charts with a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Allisha Gray supported Charles with a 19-point performance, but it wasn't enough to secure victory for their team.

