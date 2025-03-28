Watch: Angel Reese & mom rock custom tees repping JuJu Reese ahead of Maryland’s Sweet 16 showdown vs Gators

Angel Reese and her mother were present at Chase Center on Thursday to support Julian "JuJu" Reese and the Maryland Terrapins as they took on the No. 1 seed Florida Gators in a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA Tournament. Reese and her mother wore custom T-shirts to support Julian and their city, Baltimore.

Ad

Reese shared the design on her Instagram story as she made her way to the arena.

Angel Reese's story

The Terrapins' Instagram account shared more pictures of the Chicago Sky star and her mom arriving at the game.

Ad

Trending

"Family business," they captioned the post.

Ad

JuJu Reese and Co. started the national championship with an 81-49 win over an easy opponent in the Grand Canyon Lopes before playing hard to move past the Colorado State Rams 72-71 in the second round.

The challenge will be considerably harder against Florida, one of the best teams in the nation that is coming off eliminating the defending back-to-back champions UConn Huskies in the prior round.

Angel Reese has been a strong supporter of Julian, and this special game was the perfect opportunity for her to watch her brother play live after missing his senior day celebration.

Ad

Angel Reese celebrated brother Julian Reese ahead of special night with Terrapins

On March 8, ahead of Julian Reese's senior day celebration, Angel Reese sent a heartfelt message to the forward. She couldn't attend the game against Northwestern due to her Unrivaled commitments, but she still supported Julian from afar.

"JuJu, it's your sister," Angel said. "I just wanna wish you a happy Senior Night. I'm sorry I can't be there tonight but I'm really really really really super proud of you and all that you've done over four years. You've created your own identity to who you are and what Julian Reese is. You represented Baltimore, you represented the city, you played in front of all our family, in front of our friends. Through all ups and downs, you stayed there, you stayed the course."

Ad

Expand Tweet

On Thursday, she was in the stands. Julian Reese is living his final moments as a Terrapin, and Angel made sure to watch one of his games live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback