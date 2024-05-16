WATCH: Angel Reese strikes pose courtside with icons Latto and Brooklyn in WNBA debut

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas buzzed with excitement for the WNBA debut of Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese. The Dallas Wings were the favorites the hosts but it was the name of the former LSU star that grabbed headlines weeks before the matchup. Many who don’t usually watch basketball were part of the crowd who wanted to be there for Reese’s first regular season game in the pros.

Two of those who came for the self-called “Chi Barbie” were the rapper Latto and her sister Brooklyn Nikole. The hip-hop artist and the basketball rookie had already worked before so it was only a mild surprise that she was there. That she brought along her younger sister to watch the game was quite interesting.

After the game, Reese met with the sisters for some photos:

Latto was interviewed while the Sky-Wings game was ongoing and had this to say about why she and her sister had tickets to the game:

“Angel Reese. … It’s the year of the woman, it’s the year of the female, it’s the year of the girl. I’m here for the girl power period. Let’s go Angel Reese.

“I love Texas, but I did want to be at her first game. You know everybody going to come later, but we did it first.”

The rookie forward had a rough start but recovered in the second half to give those who came to see her something to cheer on. She barely had anything to show for the game’s first 20 minutes after going 0-for-3 and making just one of six free throws. Reese’s improved showing in the second half only made large sections of the arena even louder.

Former and current NBA players also came to see Angel Reese’s debut

Latto and Brooklyn Nikole took photos with Angel Reese but the two weren’t the only familiar faces in the crowd for the Sky-Wings game. Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki and former NBA player Zaza Pachulia were spotted in the building as well.

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey was also one of those who came to see the said event. Maxey has plenty of time on his hands after Philly was eliminated by the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs roughly a week ago. The surprise meter regarding his appearance in the game must have been also high in the eyes of fans.

Reese’s impact this early in her career is also unquestionable. If she becomes even better, it’s not hard to imagine how her fan base can grow much quicker.

