Watch: Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull & other Fever stars hyping Pacers crowd with playoff t-shirt toss

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and other Indiana Fever stars hyped the Indiana Pacers crowd in the second quarter on Tuesday. With the Pacers leading 53:43, a timeout gave the WNBA stars the cue to take center court. Clark and Co. gave the home fans even more reason to be excited by tossing shirts to them.

Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner joined the trio in the t-shirt-throwing event. The fans, who had already received rally towels before the tip-off, added red shirts to their accessories. They promptly used them to cheer for the Pacers once the game re-started.

Caitlin Clark had fun during the activity. She faked handing out a t-shirt to a fan before pretending to toss the same to the crowd. The Indiana Fever point guard eventually ended the trolling by giving the t-shirt to the grateful Pacers supporter.

On her way off the floor, the WNBA All-Star had an animated conversation with the head referee of Game 2 between the Pacers and the Bucks. She seemed to indicate a play that she thought should have resulted in a foul. The referee could only laugh at her comments.

The t-shirt-throwing event came at just the perfect time. Milwaukee dropped an 8-2 run to close the gap on the home team. Following a Giannis Antetokounmpo layup, the Pacers called a timeout to regroup. The presence of Caitlin Clark and her Fever teammates settled a nervous crowd, who had quieted down during the Bucks' run.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever officially start training camp in a few days

Caitlin Clark and most of the Indiana Fever players have been working out together over the past two weeks. Clark and the old reliables have already begun working on their chemistry with the offseason acquisitions. Clark, Boston, Hull and the holdovers have scrimmaged with Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson.

On Apr. 27, the team will mark the official start of training camp. The three rookies drafted by the Fever will join the rest of the team for more serious workouts.

Indiana is expected to contend for the championship this season after acquiring veterans in the offseason. The work to reach that goal officially starts for Clark and Co. in a few days.

