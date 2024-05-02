Top WNBA rookie pick Caitlin Clark has been settling well with the Indiana Fever, building camaraderie with her teammates as the new league season approaches.

In a video during a late-night team shoot in downtown Indiana, the collegiate superstar was seen having a light moment with teammates Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith.

In the video, Cailtlin Clark can be seen borrowing her teammates' chains and rocking them, even biting them at one point. Watch the video below:

Caitlin Clark was the top overall pick in this year's WNBA rookie draft after a stellar career at the University of Iowa, where she broke numerous collegiate records and earned tons of individual awards.

Her impressive run, particularly in her final year with the Hawkeyes, earned the NCAA record numbers in attendance, TV viewership and ticket demand. Now in the WNBA, she's seen having the same effect on the league.

Clark will begin her pro career in a preseason game against the Dallas Wings on May 2. Her league debut with the Fever will come on May 13 against the Connecticut Sun.

Caitlin Clark believes she is in a good situation in Indiana

Rookie Caitlin Clark feels fortunate to have landed with the Indiana Fever, a team she believes can propel her growth in the professional ranks.

The 22-year-old dynamo was selected first overall by the Fever in this year’s rookie draft following an illustrious collegiate career at the University of Iowa.

Speaking by way of Sports Illustrated, the Des Moines native shared that when she learned that Indiana had a chance to get her in the draft, she was already looking forward to the moment.

She cited the rich basketball history in Indiana and how the community was supportive of women’s basketball as among the reasons she was excited to go to the Fever. Clark said:

“I was hoping that Indiana got the first pick. It would have made my life a lot better. So when I saw that, I was pretty excited… I’m just thankful that they have belief in me.”

The incoming rookie recently had her first training sessions with the Fever and admitted that she was still adjusting to everything.

She said (by way of AFP):

“It’s definitely different, but that’s what you expect when you start a new chapter of your life.”

Caitlin Clark finished her collegiate career with the Hawkeyes with averages of 28.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

At Indiana, she's tasked to help a team that finished last season dead-last in the Eastern Conference with a 13-27 record.