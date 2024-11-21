Watch: Caitlin Clark kneels in rain to sign fan's shoes during golf event, shouts out for sporting Kate Martin's gear

Caitlin Clark keeps drawing attention wherever she goes. With golf as her focus during the WNBA offseason, fans are keen to spend a little time with her. The young star shared a heartwarming moment at a golf event, signing a fan's shoes in the rain.

As she walked around the course, Clark ran into a 'massive fan.'

"Hello, how are you? Clark asked. "Want me to sign your shirt? Yeah, I got you."

Clark got on her knee and signed the fan's shoes instead. Then, she took a picture with the young lady before telling her she'd told Kate Martin she found a fan.

"I'll tell Kate you're wearing her shirt," Clark added. "I'll tell her I found a fan."

Then, the fan clarified that her name was Martin and that she had more than one reason for wearing that shirt.

This wasn't the only kind gesture Caitlin Clark had at the 2024 RSM Classic. She helped a kid give his girlfriend a terrific birthday gift.

Kid gave his girlfriend a Caitlin Clark meet and greet as birthday present

Another video making the rounds on social media showed Caitlin Clark talking with a mother and a child. The kid's mom is seemingly explaining that he got the meet and greet to his girlfriend as a birthday gift.

"His girlfriend will be out here soon and it's her birthday," the woman said. "And she's a massive fan."

"Boyfriend of the year," Clark replied.

Clark is putting all her attention on golf, as she keeps competing in tournaments during the WNBA offseason. After participating in "The Annika driven by Gainbridge Pro-Am" last week, Clark visited Sea Island Golf in George to play another pro-am, the 2024 RSM Classic.

After joining forces with Annika Sorenstam and Nelly Korda, she played in the same group as fellow Iowa native Zach Johnson, a two-time major champion.

The 2025 WNBA season could be one to remember for the former No. 1 overall pick, as Stephanie White is taking the reins of the Indiana Fever.

