Watch: Caitlin Clark lifts Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade Jones amid wild celebration after Pacers' ECF victory

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark celebrated the Pacers' first trip to the NBA Finals since 2000 with Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones. Clark was caught hugging and lifting Jones after the Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

In a video uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark hugged Jones after Indiana's triumph in Game 6. The Fever guard lifted Haliburton's gf in her arms before celebrating with Lexie Hull and Conor McCaffery.

Hull and Aliyah Boston were with Clark at courtside, while McCaffery, CC's boyfriend, was also watching the game and celebrating. McCaffery previously worked for the Pacers as a team assistant in 2023 before joining Butler's coaching staff as an assistant last season.

Caitlin Clark has been supportive of the Indiana Pacers since being drafted by the Fever last year. She has embraced the state and the fans of both the Pacers and Fever franchises. She has also been seen with Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones during Butler games in support of Conor McCaffery.

It is despite Clark and Haliburton coming from rival colleges. Clark went to Iowa and made history with the Hawkeyes, while Haliburton and Jade are Iowa State Cyclone products. They have set the rivalry aside to become close friends for the sake of Indiana.

"Obviously, he played for a very terrible team in college," Clark jokingly said during her first press conference for the Fever last year. "It's nice to be in the same city now. I think the thing I love about him is the way he passes the ball. Like I watch his game, and it's just incredible what he can do."

Caitlin Clark out for 2 weeks with quad injury

Caitlin Clark out for 2 weeks with quad injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark was ruled out for two weeks earlier this week due to a left quad injury suffered against the Las Vegas Aces. The Indiana Fever are already 0-2 since Clark went down with the injury, losing to the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun.

Nevertheless, Clark has made her presence felt on the sidelines and is acting as a motivator for her teammates. She has also been a good luck charm for the Indiana Pacers, who are 7-0 in postseason games attended by the Fever superstar.

While it's unclear when Clark will return for the Fever, she has a couple of days off for Games 3 and 4 on June 11 and 13.

