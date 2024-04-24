WATCH: Caitlin Clark make buckets during her first workout for Indiana Fever

WNBA training camp is just around the corner as teams across the league get their respective rosters in game shape ahead of the regular season tip-off on May 14. Rookie Caitlin Clark has been doing some light work ahead of the Indiana Fever's training camp on April 28.

The Indiana Fever's official X account shared a short video of Caitlin Clark working on her perimeter shots.

"Caitlin Clark getting loose for her first workout," the team wrote.

The 16-second clip features Clark shooting jumpers with ease from beyond the arc.

Caitlin Clark's career average in the NCAA is 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. She shot 46.2%, including 37.7% from beyond the arc.

Having a generational talent like Caitlin Clark could bolster Indiana Fever's chances of making a potential playoff run this season.

When is Caitlin Clark's debut game in the WNBA?

The WNBA's regular season tip-off will be on Tuesday, May 14. Barring any injury setbacks, Caitlin Clark could debut with the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun.

This game is just one of four scheduled for opening night. The New York Liberty vs. the Washington Mystics will kick off at 7 pm ET. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will face the Connecticut Sun at 8 pm ET.

The defending WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, will begin their title defense against the Phoenix Mercury at 10 pm ET. Wrapping up the opening night will be the game between the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm at 10 pm ET.

Caitlin Clark's supporters are expected to flock to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on May 14. The Mohegan Sun Arena is a multipurpose arena that can accommodate 10,000 fans.

Clark's ever-growing fan base has caused several clubs to shift their home games to larger stadiums. The Las Vegas Aces were the first team to relocate their home game to May 25 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, which seats 12,000 people in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Washington Mystics have followed suit and moved their scheduled home game to June 7 versus the Indiana Fever at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Mystic's alternate home venue can house 20,000 fans.