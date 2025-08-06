WATCH: Caitlin Clark mania hits Los Angeles as security guard forced to take swift action

Caitlin Clark is injured and not playing, but that hasn't stopped her from interacting with fans before games. Clark and the Indiana Fever were in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to face the Sparks, and a wave of fans had to be calmed down by a security guard. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan inside Crypto.com Arena shared a video of a security guard speaking to fans. The fan alleged that people were swarming Clark, so her security team had to make things safer for her before she interacted with them again. &quot;Caitlin was getting swarmed signing autographs and the security guy had to tell the fans to chill out and then she was like ok back to it!&quot; the fan tweeted. Caitlin Clark has been gracious to her fans despite being unable to play. It just meant that she has more time before games since she's not yet cleared to return from a groin injury that has sidelined her for the past eight games. She still has no timetable for her return, though the Indiana Fever enter Tuesday's contest on a five-game winning streak. During Clark's absence, the WNBA has taken a hit in terms of ratings and attendance. Some fans are blaming the league and its referees for not protecting Clark from physical play. While physicality is allowed, it's about officials maintaining control, which has been the issue for coaches and players. Nevertheless, the number of fans trying to get an autograph or a selfie from Clark at an away game shows that she's the face of the WNBA. She might want to try and fully incorporate Steph Curry's habit of interacting with his fans after his highly entertaining pregame routine. Caitlin Clark described as day-to-day by coach Stephanie WhiteCaitlin Clark described as day-to-day by coach Stephanie White. (Photo: IMAGN)Speaking on ESPN's &quot;NBA Today&quot; on Monday, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White gave an update on Caitlin Clark. White described her as day-to-day, which should be music to the ears of many fans. However, the coach still didn't give a timetable for her return. &quot;It's day-to-day right now,&quot; White said. &quot;We're really just putting no timetable on it. She tried to come back a couple of times and just had setbacks along the way. So, the most important thing for us is Caitlin's long-term health.&quot;Clark has not played since July 15, when she re-aggravated her groin injury against the Connecticut Sun. She has only played 13 games this season so far, with four muscle-related injuries since training camp.