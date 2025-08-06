  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • WATCH: Caitlin Clark mania hits Los Angeles as security guard forced to take swift action

WATCH: Caitlin Clark mania hits Los Angeles as security guard forced to take swift action

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 06, 2025 02:22 GMT
Caitlin Clark mania hits Los Angeles as security guard forced to take swift action. (Photo: IMAGN)
Caitlin Clark mania hits Los Angeles as security guard forced to take swift action. (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark is injured and not playing, but that hasn't stopped her from interacting with fans before games. Clark and the Indiana Fever were in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to face the Sparks, and a wave of fans had to be calmed down by a security guard.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan inside Crypto.com Arena shared a video of a security guard speaking to fans. The fan alleged that people were swarming Clark, so her security team had to make things safer for her before she interacted with them again.

"Caitlin was getting swarmed signing autographs and the security guy had to tell the fans to chill out and then she was like ok back to it!" the fan tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Caitlin Clark has been gracious to her fans despite being unable to play. It just meant that she has more time before games since she's not yet cleared to return from a groin injury that has sidelined her for the past eight games. She still has no timetable for her return, though the Indiana Fever enter Tuesday's contest on a five-game winning streak.

During Clark's absence, the WNBA has taken a hit in terms of ratings and attendance. Some fans are blaming the league and its referees for not protecting Clark from physical play. While physicality is allowed, it's about officials maintaining control, which has been the issue for coaches and players.

Ad
Ad

Nevertheless, the number of fans trying to get an autograph or a selfie from Clark at an away game shows that she's the face of the WNBA. She might want to try and fully incorporate Steph Curry's habit of interacting with his fans after his highly entertaining pregame routine.

Caitlin Clark described as day-to-day by coach Stephanie White

Caitlin Clark described as day-to-day by coach Stephanie White. (Photo: IMAGN)
Caitlin Clark described as day-to-day by coach Stephanie White. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White gave an update on Caitlin Clark. White described her as day-to-day, which should be music to the ears of many fans. However, the coach still didn't give a timetable for her return.

Ad
"It's day-to-day right now," White said. "We're really just putting no timetable on it. She tried to come back a couple of times and just had setbacks along the way. So, the most important thing for us is Caitlin's long-term health."

Clark has not played since July 15, when she re-aggravated her groin injury against the Connecticut Sun. She has only played 13 games this season so far, with four muscle-related injuries since training camp.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications