Watch: Caitlin Clark rocks Butler hoodie with another appearance to see boyfriend and Bulldogs assistant Connor McCaffery in action

Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark was in attendance on Friday night as the Butler Bulldogs hosted the Merrimack College Warriors at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Clark wore a Butler hoodie to show her support for her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, who is in his first year as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs.

In a video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), Clark was seen in the crowd alongside other Butler personnel. She sported a hoodie featuring a cartoon version of the school’s bulldog mascot. Clark also seemingly brought some luck, as the Bulldogs dominated the Merrimack College Warriors 78-39.

Butler took control of the game in the second half, outscoring Merrimack 41-8. Pierre Brooks II led the way with 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Andre Scheen added 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench. It was the Bulldogs’ fourth win of the season, improving their record to 4-1.

Caitlin Clark has been a regular at Butler games this season due to her connection with assistant coach Connor McCaffery. Clark and McCaffery have been dating for more than a year and are both based in Indianapolis.

Before getting hired as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs, McCaffery served as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers last season. He got the job after graduating from Iowa, where he played college basketball under his father, Fran McCaffery.

Fran’s sons have now taken their talents to Indianapolis. While Connor is on Butler’s coaching staff, another son, Patrick, transferred from Iowa to play for the Bulldogs this offseason. Fran’s youngest son, Jack, is set to join Butler after completing his senior season in high school.

Caitlin Clark looking into sports ownership next

Caitlin Clark's WNBA rookie contract pays her less than $350,000 over her first four years. However, she is earning more through sponsorships and other avenues. Clark's next project is sports ownership after NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman confirmed her involvement in one of the ownership groups trying to bring a team to Cincinnati.

According to CBS Sports, Clark has joined the owners of MLS club FC Cincinnati in their effort to secure an NWSL expansion team. The group hopes Clark’s star power will strengthen their bid against two competing ownership groups.

"The NWSL Cincinnati bid team is thrilled that Caitlin Clark has joined our ownership group in pursuit of bringing a women's professional soccer team to our city," the group said in a statement.

"Her passion for the sport, commitment to elevating women's sports in and around the Greater Cincinnati region and influence as an athlete and role model for women and girls around the world, make her a vital part of our compelling bid to become the 16th team in the NWSL."

Other athletes with ownership in the NWSL include Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Serena Williams, Lindsay Vonn, Mia Hamm, Carli Lloyd, Naomi Osaka, Aly Wagner, Danielle Slaton, Leslie Osborne, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Andre Iguodala, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, P. K. Subban, Cobi Jones, Oscar De La Hoya and Torry Holt.

