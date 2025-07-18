Watch: Caitlin Clark's aunts can't contain their excitement after linking up with Courtney Williams, Natisha Hiedeman and Kayla McBride

Caitlin Clark and multiple WNBA players attended the orange carpet opener of the All-Star weekend on Thursday. To hype the event, fans and players converged at the Indiana Convention Center. The Indiana Fever superstar surprised some by bringing along her two aunts, who had a blast mingling with the players.
While the players relaxed and vibed to the music, Clark’s aunts could not resist getting to know a few Minnesota Lynx players. They posed for photos with Courtney Williams, Natisha Hiedeman and Kayla McBride, who will replace the injured Rhyne Howard in the All-Star game.
Caitlin Clark gamely took the photos for her aunts, who felt at ease around the Lynx players. One of the point guard’s relatives even spent time getting to know Hiedeman’s name.
Clark’s aunts spending time with Minnesota players was quite notable. Early this month, the Fever dethroned the Lynx as WNBA Commissioner’s Cup champs via a 74-59 beatdown.
The No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft was named one of two All-Star captains after topping all players in fan voting. Napheesa Collier, who came in second, will captain the other All-Star team.
Caitlin Clark’s aunts and the basketball fans will not see her in action. The two-time All-Star begged off from playing after re-injuring her groin on Tuesday in the Indiana Fever’s 85-77 win against the Connecticut Sun. Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes will replace Clark in the lineup.
Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever teammates showed up for the orange carpet opener
Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell unsurprisingly joined the orange carpet event at the Indiana Convention Center. Clark and Boston were named starters while Mitchell earned her spot via the coaches’ vote.
Besides the three, multiple Indiana Fever players attended the opening to support the All-Stars. Lexie Hull, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson dressed the part to join the fun.
The event involved introducing the players to the fans who adored Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. The loudest and most passionate cheers were reserved for Clark, the hometown superstar and easily the biggest draw in the WNBA.