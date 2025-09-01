WATCH: Caitlin Clark's heartfelt courtside moment with Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle goes viral

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark did not play Sunday against the Golden State Valkyries, but she remained the star attraction. Sitting at courtside for the Fever-Valkyries showdown were San Francisco 49ers stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk. During the long delay in the first quarter to fix a malfunctioning shot clock, Clark shared hugs with the NFL stars.Kittle, the star tight end, and his wife, Claire, played collegiate football and basketball, respectively, with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Although they support the Valkyries in the WNBA, they also have a strong connection with Clark, who attended their alma mater.Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, also warmly greeted Clark. They joined the Kittles and Clark in a brief conversation before Clark went to the locker room. The long shot clock delay forced the Indiana Fever and some Golden State Valkyries off the court.George Kittle sometimes catches the Valkyries in action. He was also at the Chase Center in mid-June when the home team beat Caitlin Clark and Co. 88-77. With the six-time Pro Bowler sitting at courtside, the Valkyries repeated against the Clark-less visitors 75-63 on Sunday.Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever are winless against Golden State Valkyries this seasonThe Indiana Fever owned a 0-2 record against the Golden State Valkyries before Sunday’s season finale. In their previous meeting in Indiana, the Valkyries drubbed the Fever 80-61 despite Caitlin Clark’s availability.Without Clark and other multiple key contributors in the rematch, the the visitors failed to prevent a series sweep by the Valkyries. Indiana ends its season winless in three attempts against Golden State.The loss in San Francisco could prove costly for Caitlin Clark and her teammates. From No. 6 in the standings, they dropped to No. 8 with a 21-19 record. Golden State moved up to replace the Fever after improving its win-loss card to 21-18. The ninth-ranked LA Sparks (18-20), a team that owns the season series against the Fever, are 2.5 games behind.If the Fever and the Valkyries end the regular season with the same record, the Bay Area team will have the advantage. Golden State’s 2-1 head-to-head record against Indiana gives it the upper hand.