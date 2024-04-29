WATCH: Caitlin Clark’s smooth step back jumper gets veteran Erica Wheeler hyped

Day two of the WNBA training camp is already heating up. The Indiana Fever's training sessions on Monday have been going well as scheduled. Fever players are all excited to see rookie Caitlin Clark get her shots up against the team's male practice players.

The team's X account shared a video of Clark cooking her opponent at training camp

"Clark hits the step-back three and Erica Wheeler loves it. Day 2 of training camp is here."

The 13-second clip features Caitlin Clark crossing up her male opponent and taking a stepback jumper from the perimeter. The play was highlighted in slow motion. Teammate Erica Wheeler was so fired up after watching the play that she can be heard in the video shouting during the play.

"Got that boy! Got that boy," Wheeler exclaimed and clapped her hands after Clark nailed her stepback 3.

Although it's just the second day of the Indiana Fever training camp, the short clip proves Clark's uncanny ability to create space and shoot contested 3-pointers with ease. Fever coach Christie Sides may be running such drills on Clark to prepare her for defensive schemes from opponents focused on her.

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark adjusting well on Day One of training camp

At the beginning of training camp, all eyes were mostly on former Iowa Hawkeyes phenom Caitlin Clark. It's been smooth sailing so far for the Fever's prized recruit. So far, Clark has adjusted well to her teammates.

While she has yet to play her first game in the WNBA, Clark has been as good as advertised. Clips of Clark's workout sessions on social media have fans hyped for her debut game on May 14.

The team's official X account shared a video of Caitlin Clark after Day One of training camp. The 14-second clip features Clark talking about getting used to the WNBA-type training camp.

"Got a few workouts under my belt, I think that definitely helps. So not coming into training camp completely blind," Clark said during the team's presser. "It was a good first day. It was hard but that's what you expect for these practices.

"Just fun to get out there with all the girls and get ready for Friday, honestly."

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will open their WNBA season against the Connecticut Sun on May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.