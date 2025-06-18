Watch: Caitlin Clark slammed by Marina Mabrey in aftermath of Jacy Sheldon’s flagrant foul

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are going strong against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. In their second contest of the 2025 WNBA season, Clark seeks to avenge the Fever's 85-83 defeat. Early in the second quarter, things got chippy between the star guard and Connecticut's Jacy Sheldon.

The two had to be separated as they had a heated verbal exchange. Sheldon said something to Clark, which led her to say, "I can do whatever the f**k I wanna do." The Fever star then shoved the 24-year-old with her right arm.

Marina Mabrey, however, was next to Clark and defended her teammate. Mabrey shoved the reigning Rookie of the Year, and the referees had to get involved. Watch the video below to see how the situation escalated.

Fever's Lexie Hull also had to step in to try and diffuse the situation. Fortunately for both teams, no one was ejected by the officials.

Things between the two guards heated up once more in the third quarter. Sheldon unintentionally poked Clark's face, earning a defensive foul. Following that sequence, the two were still at each other's faces.

The referees issued a flagrant 1 foul on Sheldon, while Clark, Mabrey, and Tina Charles were given technical fouls.

Clark and Sheldon are no strangers to facing each other on the hardwood. The two faced each other multiple times in college, as they were both in the Big Ten Conference. While the Fever star played for Iowa, the former No. 5 pick played for Ohio.

Indiana has the momentum after handing the New York Liberty its first loss of the season. It was the star guard's first game back after missing five straight games due to a quad injury.

The former Iowa star had 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to give the defending champions their first loss. With the momentum on their side, Caitlin Clark and the Fever want to improve their 5-5 record.

Caitlin Clark had back-to-back steals against Connecticut

After the altercation, Caitlin Clark used the momentum to push the Fever's lead. In the middle of the second quarter, the fan-favorite player had a commanding steal that led to an easy layup for Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark stayed vigilant on the defensive end with another steal. Mabrey tried to do a cross-court pass, but the Fever guard was patrolling the perimeter and intercepted it.

The former college sensation had two steals leading up to halftime.

