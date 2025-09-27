Watch: Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham go bonkers after Aces' $491,016 star almost injures Lexie Hull with brutal foul

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham showed their concerns for their teammate, Lexie Hull. The Fever took on the Las Vegas Aces on Friday for Game 3 of the second round of the WNBA playoffs. Given the nature of the postseason, some plays are bound to get rowdy. This was the case when Hull nearly got injured.During one of the plays on Friday, Hull attempted to knock down a stop-and-pop jumper within the free-throw line range. Defending Hull was Jewell Loyd, who's signed to a two-year contract worth $491,016 with the Aces. Loyd went for the shot block attempt, only for Hull to find herself stumbling on the ground after stepping on her defender's foot. The Aces guard's legs then got tangled with the Fever guard's foot, causing her to fall on top of her.Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham witnessed the sequence and didn't appreciate what happened to their teammate. Clark and Cunningham were quick to yell and point at the sequence happening off the ball between Lexie Hull and Jewell Loyd. Here's the video of Clark and Cunningham's reactions:Fever on the verge of elimination as Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham remain on the sidelineThe Indiana Fever have been impressive so far in the WNBA playoffs. They managed to beat the third-seeded Atlanta Dream in the first round and are keeping up with the second-seeded Las Vegas Aces, who have the reigning MVP, A'ja Wilson, by their side.However, after the Aces beat the Fever, 84-72, on Friday, Indiana is now in a tight spot. Las Vegas has a 2-1 series advantage. They are one win away from advancing to the finals. As disappointing as that may sound to Fever fans, they undoubtedly performed well without their two stars, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. Looking at Friday's loss, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull did all that they could in an attempt to take the series advantage.Mitchell was the Fever's best scorer after she racked up 21 points. As for Hull, she was arguably Indiana's best player of the night after notching a double-double performance. Hull put up 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal. Game 4 will take place on Sunday. It's going to be do or die for the Fever.