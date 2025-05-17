Watch: Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton hug it out after massive opening day win, as their partners Connor and Jade watch on 

The Indiana Fever began their 2025 campaign with a 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky under the leadership of Caitlin Clark on Saturday. In attendance to watch the Fever's season opener were Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, his girlfriend Jade Jones and Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery.

After the game, the couples got together for a little celebration. Haliburton gave Clark a friendly hug as they convened with their respective partners.

McCaffery was a member of the Indiana Pacers coaching staff during the 2023-24 season. He became an assistant coach with Butler in September 2024. According to People, he and Clark began dating in April 2023.

Meanwhile, Haliburton and Jones have reportedly been together since 2019 after meeting in college at Iowa State University.

Caitlin Clark records triple-double in season opener against the Chicago Sky

The Indiana Fever demolished the Chicago Sky 93-58 and Caitlin Clark was a major factor for the win. In her first official game of the 2025 season, the 2024 Rookie of the Year recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. This marks the third triple-double of her career after she recorded two in her rookie season.

Aside from her scoring, playmaking and rebounding, Clark also did work on the defensive end. She came away with two steals and also recorded a career-high four rejections.

Her playmaking was a catalyst for three of her teammates to hit double-figure scoring. Aliyah Boston finished with 19 while both Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard came away with 15 points each. Boston also finished with 13 boards and five blocks.

Aside from celebrating the win, the Fever also celebrated DeWanna Bonner's accolade. Bonner struggled, going only 2-for-9 on the night along with a 3-for-4 clip from the free throw line for seven points. However, those seven points allowed her to surpass Tina Thompson in the league's all-time scoring list.

Bonner now sits one point above Thompson with 7489 career points. She trails only Tina Charles with 7,696 and Diana Taurasi with 10,646.

