Watch: Cameron Brink dons her mom's jacket & bag ahead of first matchup against Caitlin Clark in LA

LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink rocked her mom's jacket and bag as part of the pre-game get-up ahead of her game against Caitlin Clark and the visiting Indiana Fever on Friday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Brink, the second overall pick of 2024 WNBA draft, arrived for their game in what she described as a "hodge pot of stuff" that included a light brown jacket and black bag of her mom.

Cameron Brink and the Sparks currently sport a 1-2 record, with their lone victory in last game against the Washington Mystics, 70-68.

The Stanford standout has played in all of LA's three games, posting averages of six points, six rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and a team-high 3.7 blocks in 25 minutes of play.

Against the Fever (0-5), they are out to frustrate a team still in search of its first victory in the ongoing WNBA season.

Leading the way for Indiana is top overall pick Clark, who has been good for 17.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 32 minutes.

Cameron Brink says she has a lot of respect for Caitlin Clark ahead of first WNBA faceoff

Cameron Brink had a lot of good things to say for fellow rookie Caitlin Clark ahead of their much anticipated WNBA showdwon on Friday in Los Angeles.

The two will be on spotlight since they were the first two picks in this year's WNBA Draft following stellar collegiate careers. Clark was picked first overall by the Indiana Fever while Brink was selected next by the LA Sparks.

Ahead of their first WNBA clash, Cameron Brink took time to share her thoughts on fellow rookie, highligting how she has a lot of respect for the things Clark has done to increase the popularity of the game.

"Caitlin really does everything. I think a little bit of everything and that's what makes her so special. You watch her and you're like 'she's really a generational talent.' We just have to thank her. She's brought so much to the women's game and she's going to continue doing that," the 22-year-old Sparks center said, per Athlon Sports.

For Friday's game, both Cameron Brink and Caitlin Clark are out to help their respective teams to get an important win amid what has been a slow start for them this WNBA season.

The Sparks are at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 1-2 record along with the Dallas Wings while the Fever are winless in five games so far and at joint last place with the Washington Mystics in the Eastern Conference.