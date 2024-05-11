WATCH: Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner embrace rookie Cameron Brink despite Mercury’s 13-point loss 

The Phoenix Mercury's veteran players Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner embraced LA Sparks star Cameron Brink following the Mercury's 13-point loss to the Sparks in their preseason matchup on Friday.

Cameron Brink was selected second overall by the Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The 6-foot-4 guard recorded seven points, four rebounds, and two assists for the Sparks off the bench as they defeated the Mercury 98-85 in their final preseason game.

On the other hand, Diana Taurasi recorded 13 points, one rebound, one assist, and two steals in the game, while her teammate Brittney Griner didn't play due to a left ankle injury.

With the loss, the Phoenix Mercury lost both their preseason games, while Brink and the LA Sparks emerged victorious in both their matchups before the commencement of the 2024 WNBA regular season.

Steph Curry's sister hypes Cameron Brink for preseason game against Mercury

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry Lee, was among the many fans cheering for Cameron Brink as the LA Sparks faced the Phoenix Mercury on Friday.

Sydel took to Instagram to share a story of Brink and highlight her proud god-sister emotions towards the Sparks' star rookie.

"She's an adult and I can't take it 😭," Sydel captioned the story.

Sydel Curry's Instagram story featuring Brink against the Phoenix Mercury

Curry's parents, Dell and Sonya, are godparents to Cameron and her brother Cy, and Brink's parents, Greg and Michelle, are godparents to Steph, Seth, and Sydel. The two have had a god-sister relationship since they were children.

Moreover, Sonya Curry attended the 2024 WNBA Draft alongside the former Stanford guard when she was selected second overall by the LA Sparks.

The two embraced after Brink's name was called out at the draft proceedings. Brink also made a shoutout to her godmother while thanking her friends and family during the post-draft interview.

"My godmother, Sonya Curry, is over there," Cameron said. "Hi, God mama."

Cameron Brink made her unofficial debut with the LA Sparks when they faced the Seattle Storm for their first preseason contest on Saturday, 4 May. She recorded 11 points, three rebounds, and two blocks in the game as the Sparks defeated the Storm 84-79.

Brink's official debut in the WNBA will be on Wednesday, May 15, as the Sparks face the Atlanta Dream for their first matchup of the 2024 WNBA regular season.