"Inject this into my veins": LA Sparks fans go berserk after Cameron Brink's monster block

Cameron Brink showcased her blocking prowess during the LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm preseason matchup on Saturday ahead of the 2024 WNBA regular season.

The forward swatted the ball off Melbourne's layup attempt and had fans in a tizzy. In a clip that did the rounds on social media, Brink's game awareness and timing were on full display as she recorded a block that will likely form a part of her season's mixtape.

Here's a look at the block:

Expand Tweet

One of the fans had a classic reaction:

"Inject this into my veins"

Expand Tweet

More jaw-dropping reactions followed suit.

@ksmizzle commented:

"Furiosa"

@bknowing perhaps had the perfect meme.

Expand Tweet

@olakaande6 wrote:

"That's my bae"

Another fan, @Mystreaux said

"She should’ve pointed to the stand word to the OG #Smooth"

@gary28463432 believed Brink could play.

"6 inch vertical - she can HOP!!!!"

The LA Sparks began their preseason with an 84-79 win. Cameron Brink ended her evening with 11 points in 21 minutes. She went 4-8 and had three rebounds along with two monster blocks.

Cameron Brink shared godfather Steph Curry's reaction after declaring for 2024 WNBA Draft

Cameron Brink was selected as the second pick of the 2024 WNBA draft by the LA Sparks.

Earlier, in an interview with People, she revealed her godfathers Steph Curry and Seth Curry's wholesome reactions to her declaring for the draft,

"Steph made this funny video, which I'm laughing about because my parents showed me before they put it on ESPN, and he was like, 'League her.' He always says that, which I think is funny.

"And my other godbrother, Seth Curry made me a video as well, and he's so funny because he's like the shyest, most soft-spoken person I know," she says of Seth, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets. "But him sending a video, and he looked genuinely excited, made me super happy,"

Brink and the Sparks will have their challenge cut out. The decorated franchise has not made the playoffs in the last three seasons. They last won the WNBA championship in 2016. They went 17-23 last year and suffered another dismal run.

Cameron Brink and the Sparks play their first regular season game on May 15 against the Atlanta Dream. With the center getting ample minutes in preseason, it remains to be seen if coach Curt Miller starts her for the Sparks when the regular season gets underway.