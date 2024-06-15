Watch: DiJonai Carrington and DeWanna Bonner lead Sun's tunnel walk in stunning Celtics gear against Wings showdown 

DiJonai Carrington and DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun picked interesting outfits to face the Dallas Wings today. The best team in the WNBA will look to win its 12th game of the season against the struggling Wings and decided to play mind games before the match.

The Sun shared a video of their players arriving at the game, using a noteworthy caption to explain Carrington and Bonner's outfits. The Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) candidate picked a grey sweater with the Celtics name on it. Bonner directly went with a white Celtics jersey for this game.

"Felt right to show up in @celtics gear today 🤝," they captioned the post.

The Boston Celtics are currently battling in the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. After Friday's night game, the C's have a 3-1 lead over the Mavs following a 122-84 blowout win by the Texan team. Thus, it was only fitting for the Sun's star to play mind games with the WNBA's Dallas franchise.

DiJonai Carrington explains her fashion style off the court

Despite being a fierce competitor on the court, DiJonai Carrington has an opposite focus when it comes to her outfit selections. Earlier this week, she broke down her fashion philosophy.

"I think for my style, I got to take it to the next level and like, add layers and accessories," Carrington said. "But I don't really like a lot of clothing on, so that's the problem for me with layers. I want my skin to show, I want it to be tight.

"I'm into that sexy, chic, super girly but still sporty vibe. It just depends on the day."

Back in May, she turned a lot of heads, thanks to her black outfit and black bag, to face the Minnesota Lynx. She completed the outfit with Balenciaga boots featuring aged silver studs and buckles.

Her style has caught a lot of attention this season and her performances on the court have made her a popular name in the league.