"A queen" - WNBA fans appreciate Dijonai Carrington's outfit as she sports $2151 Balenciaga boots  

Connecticut Sun guard Dijonai Carrington made quite the style statement leading up to the clash against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday. She rolled up with a plush $2151 optic white Balenciaga boots that came up to her ankles. A black outfit and a black bag completed the attire. The attire garnered immense praise from fans on social media.

The boots in particular are a work of art, as they are made out of Arena lambskin and features aged-silver studs and buckles. The Italian designer shoes also have a tone-on-tone covered heel and are white

Expand Tweet

One of the fans called her a "Queen"

Expand Tweet

More reactions followed:

@Lowkeyrespected kept it simple:

"Lil bit fire!!"

@SKALLday seconded the opinion:

"She’s so fire on and off the court rn"

An emoji-filled compliment followed from @lolafabiola144

"🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽😍😍😍"

The boots were not missed. @2thirtyseven tweeted:

"She got them “Sixteen carriagessss” boots on"

Neither was her cup of Starbucks coffee. @BIGTrees wrote:

"Starbucks before the game is wild lol"

One of the fans also commented on her improved game. @pankalank said:

"She has earned her spot and congratulations to her!"

Dijoinai Carrington has begun her season on a solid note, averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 3-pointers in 34 minutes.

How did Dijonai Carrington do in the game against the Minnesota Lynx?

Dijonai Carrington didn't necessarily have a field day against the Lynx, as she ended with just eight points. She played 23 minutes and shot 3-9, while also adding three rebounds.

However, the forward duo of DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas notched up 20 and 18 points respectively. Center Brionna Jones had 19 points to boot. The Sun edged out Minnesota 83-82 to remain undefeated in the league.

Carrington has averaged 14.8 points, 4.5 points and 1.5 assists. The No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft has been one of the team's vital cogs since she was drafted by the Sun. She has been a player whose two-way play has impacted the team positively.

Up next, Dijonai Carrington and the Sun gear up to play the Chicago Sky before hitting the road for away games against the Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings. Both game will be stern tests as the Sun look to showcase their impressive run this season.