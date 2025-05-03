Watch: Fever's DeWanna Bonner confronts Washington Mystics guard following hard hit on Sophie Cunningham

On Saturday, DeWanna Bonner confronted the Washington Mystics guard Brittney Skyes after she hit Sophie Cunningham during a play in the Indianapolis-based team's first preseason game.

The new WNBA season is just around the corner, and the teams have already started playing their preseason games to test their new lineups, synergy, and rotations before the big stretch begins.

The Indiana Fever played their first preseason game on Saturday. They faced the Washington Mystics, and the two teams got a little heated during the second quarter. A user on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted Bonner's reaction during the heated moment and shared a video of the incident on his account.

With about a minute left in the second quarter, DeWanna Bonner - Indiana's recent veteran addition - attempted a 3-point shot. Fever's another new addition this offseason - Sophie Cunningham - tried to provide her with a screen to get her a good look. Bonner then decided to pass the ball but just when Cunningham was about to receive the ball, Skyes pushed her, dropping the Fever star on the court.

DeWanna Bonner instantly became furious about the incident and confronted Brittney Skyes. However, the Mystics star argued back and played from both teams. The officials had to get involved to prevent any altercation.

"Just making sure everybody is locked in": DeWanna Bonner talks about the new Fever squad ahead of the preseason matchups

The Indiana Fever is one of the teams that received a major overhaul during the offseason. The franchise's front office did well and brought in some reputed veterans with championship and playoff experience to help the young players on the squad make a championship run.

Before heading into her first preseason game against the Washington Mystics, two-time NBA champion and now Fever star, DeWanna Bonner spoke with the press and shared an update on the progress of the new roster.

"It’s been competitive and great,” Bonner said. “We just tryina figure out how we all can fit and how we can all make these rotations work. Giving each other a lot of grace because we have people coming in—like myself—that haven’t played since losing last year in the playoffs... Just making sure everybody is locked in on the goal and understands what we want to do."

DeWanna Bonner is a bona fide champion who has played valuable for the Phoenix Mercury for a decade. She is a six-time All-Star who has cemented her legacy among the greats in the league. Her size and agility allow her to be a significant presence in the paint, and it would be exciting to see her synergy with Caitlin Clark.

