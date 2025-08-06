"Watch out for flying d*ldos tonight" - Sophie Cunningham reveals her mom's wild message after infamous d*ldo incident

Sophie Cunningham revealed the good luck messages her mother sent her after the shocking events in the WNBA. Several games in July had fans throwing d*ldos on the court. It first started when the Golden State Valkyries took on the Atlanta Dream. In the recent episode of her podcast, &quot;Show Me Something,&quot; Cunningham clarified that her tweet was all jokes. She then hilariously shared how her mother would wish her good luck before her games after the d*ldo incident.&quot;My parents and my sister, they literally text me after or before every single game saying 'Good luck',&quot; Cunningham shared. &quot;My mom, instead of like my good luck text, she goes 'Watch out for flying d*ldos tonight.'&quot;Sophie Cunningham tweeted about the d*ldo incident last week, stating that someone might get hurt if they got struck by a sex toy mid-game.&quot;stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us,&quot; Cunningham wrote.Sophie Cunningham opens up on newfound role with the FeverIt's Sophie Cunningham's first year with the Indiana Fever and she's already become a crucial figure for them. In Caitlin Clark's absence due to injury, Fever coach Stephanie White turned to Cunningham to fill the gap. Cunningham initially came off the bench in her first 17 games as a Fever. She then became a starter when Clark was out of the picture.While she isn't used to playing under the spotlight, Cunningham remains ready for whatever White needs her to do. The Fever guard opened up about how she felt about her new role and what kind of approach she's taking to fulfill her duties.“Your role will change, but for me it’s always my energy,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;It’s always the dog. It’s always being kind of the feisty, sassy player. And so whatever the team needs me to do on that given night, I’m going to do.”Since becoming a starter for the Fever, Cunningham has averaged 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. She's also shooting an efficient 56.3% from the field. The Fever are also 5-2 with Cunningham as a starter. With all that in mind, it seems Cunningham has quickly adapted to her newfound role.