WATCH: Indiana Fever players celebrate upset vs Atlanta Dream by raising Caitlin Clark's undefeated Black Air Force shoe

By Michael Macasero
Published Sep 19, 2025 02:57 GMT
WATCH: Indiana Fever players celebrate upset vs Atlanta Dream by raising Caitlin Clark
WATCH: Indiana Fever players celebrate upset vs Atlanta Dream by raising Caitlin Clark's undefeated Black Air Force shoe. [photo: @IndianaFever/X]

Injured Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark stalked the sidelines in Game 3 against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday wearing Black Air Force 1 Lows. Clark, who wore the same shoes when the Fever won 77-60 two nights ago, could not resist bringing them back for the deciding game. The strategy seemed to work as intended, as the Fever pulled off an 87-85 upset to advance to the semifinals.

After the game, the Fever celebrated by raising one of Clark’s shoes while they jumped around in excitement. Indiana now holds a 2-0 record in the playoffs when the All-Star point guard wears her iconic former basketball shoe.

Entering the fourth quarter, it didn’t look like the Fever would remain undefeated while Caitlin Clark had on her all-black Air Force 1 shoes. They faced a 69-73 deficit after the third quarter and trailed for nearly the entire final 10 minutes. It wasn’t until the 3:21 mark that the visiting team tied the game at 80-80 after Brianna Turner scored a putback shot following a missed Shey Peddy layup.

Five straight points from Atlanta Dream All-Stars Brionna Jones and Rhyne Howard gave the hosts back the lead. Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and Aliyah Boston responded with six straight points for an 86-85 Fever edge. After an Atlanta timeout, Lexie Hull stole the inbounds pass, leading to two free throws for Odyssey Sims, who made one.

Brionna Jones missed a desperation 3-pointer, prompting Caitlin Clark and the bench players to erupt in celebration.

Fans react to Indiana Fever’s celebration by hoisting Caitlin Clark’s Air Force 1 shoes

The unusual Indiana Fever celebration, with Caitlin Clark in the middle of it, quickly went viral. Fans reacted to the scene after the Fever’s nail-biting upset of the Atlanta Dream.

“@CaitlinClark22 You better wear those shoes the ENTIRE playoffs!!! LET’S GOOOO FEVER!!!!”
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

The Fever face another tough task in the semifinals. They will take on the winner of the series between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm.

Without Clark and other multiple key contributors who suffered season-ending injuries, the Fever could use all the help they could get. Nobody would be surprised if Clark keeps wearing her all-black Air Force 1 Lows in the series.

