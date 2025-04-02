Watch: Indiana Fever releases tribute video showcasing 22 defining moments of Caitlin Clark from rookie season

Caitlin Clark had an unforgettable rookie campaign, dominating the league from the get-go. The Indiana Fever guard put up staggering numbers, averaging 19.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while leading the league with 8.4 assists per game. Throughout the 2024 season, Clark delivered several iconic moments for basketball fans, which the franchise fondly commemorated through a video tribute.

The Fever had a treat for those patiently waiting to see Clark set foot on the hardwood again, as they posted a video with 22 (a nod to her jersey number) of the most defining moments from her historic rookie season.

The nearly 12-minute-long clip consists of highlights from as early as the 2024 preseason and begins with the five three-pointers she made during her debut against the Dallas Wings.

Apart from several other shots from the logo, flashy passes and clutch performances, the video also featured some of her best defensive games – recording 3 blocks against the LA Sparks on May 28, 2024.

Fans also got to relive several historic milestones from Clark’s debut season – tying the rookie record for most three-pointers in a game (7), recording the first-ever rookie triple-double, dishing out a single-game record 19 assists, breaking the single-season assist mark and setting a new rookie scoring record.

Fans are expecting Caitlin Clark to elevate her game in the 2025 season

The Indiana Fever’s latest social media activity – the 12-minute-long Caitlin Clark highlight reel – has sparked excitement among fans as she heads into her sophomore season.

The comment section was filled with praise for Clark. Additionally, supporters arenhyped about the potential MVP leap she could make in Year 2.

“The Rookie GOAT! can’t wait to watch her this upcoming season. LFG!!!!” a user exclaimed.

“Caitlin Clark made a statement too many times to count. I hope we run an offensive system that allows her to continue to cook,” @FroemelAndy wrote.

“Greatest Rookie of All Time,” a Caitlin Clark fan account wrote.

“Think we’re going to realise how amazing her achievements were given everything around her - and it’s only the beginning,” @chacho0229 commented.

“Can’t wait for this season,” another user said.

“A rookie season for the history books,” @_temillyy__ wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@indianafever)

With Clark expected to elevate her game and the Fever adding new talent to the roster, Indiana fans have reason to believe a deep postseason run is a possibility. While the team isn’t a title favorite yet, Stephanie White’s girls have enough firepower to upset any major powerhouse.

