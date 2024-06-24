Watch: Kysre Gondrezick gives sneak peek of her pregame wardrobe routine before Sky game

Kysre Gondrezick is back in the WNBA this season after sitting out the past two years. She was the surprise name during the Chicago Sky training cap before getting a spot on the roster. Chicago gave her a one-year, $60,471 deal.

Gondrezick has found it tough to crack the rotation considering who she is competing against for minutes. Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon has given the lion’s share of the playing time to Marina Mabrey, Lindsay Allen, Chennedy Carter, Diamond DeShields and Dana Evans.

Although it’s not a guarantee that she is playing, Gondrezick still spends quality time doing her pregame wardrobe routine. Leading into the Chicago Sky’s highly-anticipated home game her former team, Gondrezick shared this on social media:

For Kysre Gondrezick the work always starts with the hair. She spends a good deal of her prep time to get her hair right. Another staple in her wardrobe is a suit. She had a black one for Sunday’s game against the Indiana Fever. The No. 4 pick of the 2021 draft also has a preference when it comes to shoes. She usually wears black heels with red bottoms.

Finally, Gondrezick flaunts a black and white Chanel bag. According to her, “you can never go wrong” with the said brand to cap off her style.

Kysre Gondrezick couldn’t see action against her former team on Sunday. She watched from the sidelines as the team rallied in the fourth quarter behind star rookie Angel Reese to pull off an exciting 88-87 victory.

Kysre Gondrezick’s off-court game is getting more noticed than her play on the court

Kysre Gondrezick has played in just four games this season for the Chicago Sky. She is averaging less than four minutes per game, which hasn’t given her much opportunity to put up numbers. Gondrezick has attempted six shots this season, five of them from behind the arc. Teresa Weatherspoon has her on the far end of the bench in most games.

Despite her inability to get decent playing time, Gondrezick remains one of the highly-sought Sky players, particularly during pregame entrances. Fans on social media have been raving about her style and her professional approach every game. Whether she gets to play or not, she is dressed up for work.

Gondrezick’s options aren’t likely getting better with the way her veteran teammates have been playing. For now, it has been her off-court game that fans have been thrilled to see. She is keeping herself ready, though, to maximize whatever opportunities that come her way.

