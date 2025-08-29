Watch: Major chaos in WNBA game as Napheesa Collier, Cheryl Reeve lose their temper after Skylar Diggins' outburst

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and coach Cheryl Reeve lost their cool on Thursday after Skylar Diggins' offensive outburst in the third quarter. The Lynx also lost the game to the Seattle Storm, a day after the horrific school shooting in Minneapolis. Collier and the Lynx dominated the first half, building an early 18-point lead. However, the Storm turned things around in the third quarter, going on a 25-6 run to earn a 67-63 lead entering the final period. Diggins capped off the onslaught with a contested 3-point shot with 0.6 seconds left. Diggins was animated after making the three and said something to the Lynx bench. Reeve was not happy with what was said and stormed the court, while Collier complained to the referees about it. The coach had to be restrained by her staff and was even called for a technical foul. Here's the video of the incident. As the Minnesota Lynx lost their composure, the Seattle Storm continued their offensive outburst. The Storm never looked back and outscored the hosts 26-16 in the fourth quarter to earn a 93-79 win. It was a significant victory for Seattle, as it forced a tie with the Indiana Fever in the WNBA standings. Skylar Diggins led the way for Seattle, finishing with 23 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals. Gabby Williams had 16 points and three rebounds, while Nneka Ogwumike added 12 points and nine rebounds on a rough shooting night of 3-for-12.Speaking of rough shooting nights, Napheesa Collier's MVP campaign took a hit after she went 7-for-23 from the field and only scored 18 points in the loss. Kayla McBride had a team-high 20 points, and Courtney Williams added 18 points, five rebounds and 10 assists. Napheesa Collier played in her second game since returning from ankle injuryNapheesa Collier played in her second game since returning from ankle injury. (Photo: IMAGN)After suffering a sprained ankle on Aug. 2 against the Las Vegas Aces, Napheesa Collier missed seven consecutive games for the Minnesota Lynx. Collier's MVP candidacy was in trouble, but she returned just in time last Sunday against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever.Collier finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and two steals as the Lynx won their 30th game of the season. However, she struggled with her shot against the Seattle Storm on Thursday. The four-game layoff probably didn't help, as she needs the reps after coming back from a long injury. The Lynx are back on the road on Saturday, visiting the Connecticut Sun.