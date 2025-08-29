  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Napheesa Collier
  • Watch: Major chaos in WNBA game as Napheesa Collier, Cheryl Reeve lose their temper after Skylar Diggins' outburst

Watch: Major chaos in WNBA game as Napheesa Collier, Cheryl Reeve lose their temper after Skylar Diggins' outburst

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 29, 2025 02:46 GMT
Napheesa Collier, Cheryl Reeve lose their temper after Skylar Diggins
Napheesa Collier, Cheryl Reeve lose their temper after Skylar Diggins' outburst. (Photo: IMAGN and GETTY)

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and coach Cheryl Reeve lost their cool on Thursday after Skylar Diggins' offensive outburst in the third quarter. The Lynx also lost the game to the Seattle Storm, a day after the horrific school shooting in Minneapolis.

Ad

Collier and the Lynx dominated the first half, building an early 18-point lead. However, the Storm turned things around in the third quarter, going on a 25-6 run to earn a 67-63 lead entering the final period. Diggins capped off the onslaught with a contested 3-point shot with 0.6 seconds left.

Diggins was animated after making the three and said something to the Lynx bench. Reeve was not happy with what was said and stormed the court, while Collier complained to the referees about it. The coach had to be restrained by her staff and was even called for a technical foul.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's the video of the incident.

Ad

As the Minnesota Lynx lost their composure, the Seattle Storm continued their offensive outburst. The Storm never looked back and outscored the hosts 26-16 in the fourth quarter to earn a 93-79 win. It was a significant victory for Seattle, as it forced a tie with the Indiana Fever in the WNBA standings.

Skylar Diggins led the way for Seattle, finishing with 23 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals. Gabby Williams had 16 points and three rebounds, while Nneka Ogwumike added 12 points and nine rebounds on a rough shooting night of 3-for-12.

Ad

Speaking of rough shooting nights, Napheesa Collier's MVP campaign took a hit after she went 7-for-23 from the field and only scored 18 points in the loss. Kayla McBride had a team-high 20 points, and Courtney Williams added 18 points, five rebounds and 10 assists.

Napheesa Collier played in her second game since returning from ankle injury

Napheesa Collier played in her second game since returning from ankle injury. (Photo: IMAGN)
Napheesa Collier played in her second game since returning from ankle injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

After suffering a sprained ankle on Aug. 2 against the Las Vegas Aces, Napheesa Collier missed seven consecutive games for the Minnesota Lynx. Collier's MVP candidacy was in trouble, but she returned just in time last Sunday against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever.

Ad

Collier finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and two steals as the Lynx won their 30th game of the season. However, she struggled with her shot against the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

The four-game layoff probably didn't help, as she needs the reps after coming back from a long injury. The Lynx are back on the road on Saturday, visiting the Connecticut Sun.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications