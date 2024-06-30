Watch: Natasha Cloud & Temi Fagbenle get into altercation & jaws at each other during Fever vs Mercury clash

Things got heated between Temi Fagbenle and Natasha Cloud during the game between Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Before halftime, both teams had huddled up to talk things over and then the two WNBA players were seen going at each other.

A part of the video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Joshua Sanchez shows Cloud leaving the huddle forcing her way toward the Fever squad and pushing Fagbenle. In return, Fagbenle also aggressively retaliated by continuing to talk towards Cloud.

The video showed the game official coming between both players, trying to separate the two. Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was also seen trying to pull away Temi Fagbenle from an altercation and perhaps from an eventual technical foul or ejection. Seeing neither player backing down from the face-off, Clark left the scene.

Following the altercation, four technical fouls were issued to players. Erica Wheeler, Temi Fagbenle, Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud each received a technical foul.

The game marks the first meeting between the Fever and the Mercury this season. The last time that they faced each other on the WNBA court was in August last year, with the Fever winning the last two contests.

Temi Fagbenle showers praise on Caitlin Clark

Temi Fagbenle was away from, the court for 11 games this season due to a foot injury. While Fagbenle is having a great season for the Fever coming off the bench, averaging 9 points and some of those points have come easy off of Caitlin Clark’s assists.

The Fever forward had big praise for her rookie teammate saying that Clark has the ability to see see plays before it happens.

"It's really amazing, because we haven't had many practices together... I've only had a few of those kind of point guards, who you just know sees the play before it's happened,” Fagbenle said (per Marca).

"Regular point guards, I'm like, they didn't see it... but Caitlin saw that before I was open!"

This season, Clark has been a great facilitator for the Indiana Fever. In 19 games so far, Clark is averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Her season-high assist came in a loss against the Chicago Sky when she had 17 points and 13 assists in the game.