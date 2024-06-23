"She passed the line" - Caitlin Clark's competitive spirit shines as Fever rookie's reaction to Temi Fagbenle's half-court shot goes viral

Caitlin Clark's competitive spirit was on display during the Indiana Fever's practice session in Chicago ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Chicago Sky. The star Fever rookie signaled to dismiss her teammate Temi Fagbenle's shot from halfcourt during a friendly contest on Saturday.

"She passed the line," Clark said as she waved to discount the shot.

The Indiana Fever face the Chicago Sky on Sunday for their third encounter of the season, with the Fever winning both previous matchups. Caitlin Clark led the Fever's victory effort in their previous encounter with 23 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.

However, the upcoming game will be the first time the Fever face the Sky on the road this season, making it a highly anticipated matchup. According to TickPick, the game is slated as the most expensive game on record, with ticket prices averaging $271 which is roughly 207% higher than the Sky's home average of $88.

The Fever and Sky's previous encounters made headlines after both games featured excessive physical plays by Sky players Chennedy Carter and Angel Reese on Caitlin Clark.

Their first encounter saw Carter being assessed with a flagrant foul after she shoulder-checked Clark during an inbound pass. Their second encounter saw Reese being assessed with a flagrant foul after she hit Clark on the head as she drove to the basket.

Ahead of the game, the Fever are eighth in the league with a 7-10 record and are riding a four-game winning streak after beating the Atlanta Dream 91-79 on the road on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sky are ninth with a 5-9 record for the season. They snapped a four-game losing streak with an 83-72 victory against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark hilariously corrects reporter during post-game interview

The Indiana Fever clinched their fourth consecutive home victory for the first time in nine years, beating the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. When asked about the team's "three straight wins at home", Caitlin Clark hilariously corrected the reporter as she held up four fingers and said "four".

Clark's teammates Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, who were also at the interview alongside Clark, laughed off the hilarious action of the star Fever rookie, clearly loving their teammate's cheeky response.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will look to continue their winning streak when they take on the Chicago Sky on Sunday.