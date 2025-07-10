"Watch out, I might be a GM one day" - Napheesa Collier reveals Caitlin Clark's All-Star coach swap was pre-planned with hilarious remark

On Tuesday, Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark assembled their teams for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. After constructing their rosters in the All-Star draft, the two team captains proceeded to swing an unprecedented trade that sent coach Sandy Brondello to Team Clark and coach Cheryl Reeve to Team Collier.

After the Minnesota Lynx defeated the LA Sparks 91-82 on Thursday, Collier spoke about the trade that got her and the Lynx head coach on the same side for All-Star weekend.

"I texted Caitlin before to ask if we could trade for Cheryl. So yes, it was preplanned," Collier admitted.

The Lynx star then joked about her future as a front office executive.

"Watch out, I might be a GM one day," Collier said. She quickly added, "No, I hate that job."

Collier's initiative to swing this trade is hardly surprising, as she has played for no other coach aside from Reeve since entering the league in 2019. Under Reeve's tutelage, Collier has evolved into the centerpiece of a Lynx squad that has gone on five postseason trips in the past six years (including a Finals run in 2024).

Time will tell if Collier, the co-founder of the 3x3 league Unrivaled, will transition into a full-time front office role in the WNBA. To her credit, she appeared to be comfortable with managing her All-Star team on a night of multiple trade proposals.

Right after Clark announced the preplanned coach trade during the All-Star draft, she tried to deal Satou Sabally to Team Collier so that Brondello could coach her New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart.

Collier, however, refused to part ways with her Unrivaled business partner. She fired back with a counterproposal to trade Stewart for Clark's buddy Aliyah Boston, but CC refused.

"Can't wait": Napheesa Collier gets hyped over pairing with Paige Bueckers at All-Star Game

Another GM-worthy move by Collier during the All-Star draft was subtly asking Clark to not select Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. Clark capitulated to this request, allowing Collier to team up with her fellow UConn alum at the All-Star Game.

Shortly after the draft, Collier reposted an image of herself standing side by side with Bueckers at a Lynx-Wings game.

"Can't wait," Collier wrote in her caption.

Notably, Bueckers entered the UConn program just a year after Collier joined the WNBA draft. On July 19, Collier will get a rare chance to play alongside her "baby Husky" as the All-Star Game emanates from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

