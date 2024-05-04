WATCH: Caitlin Clark has Natasha Howard scrambling on the perimeter as she gets the seperation for a tough 3

Caitlin Clark didn't waste time in making her presence known in the WNBA preseason debut. The Indiana Fever is in Dallas to take on the Wings for the first of two preseason games. Clark immediately showed off what she did in college for Iowa with a nifty move.

The College Park Center was packed with fans as the Fever was in town to witness this year's top pick play her first game. There was a ton of fanfare coming into the game as she won the Women's Basketball Academic All-American of the Year in college for two consecutive years.

With her crafty dribbling skills, Clark wowed the crowd with her game and proved that she could keep up with the pros. Watch the video below to see the guard take on Natasha Howard for a stepback three-pointer.

It's only the first half of the game and Clark has already been hitting incredible shots. The fans have not been disappointed with her performance so far.

Fans react to WNBA's Caitlin Clark and her skillful move

There's no shortage of highlights for Caitlin Clark as she has impressed the crowd with her insane three-point shooting. Fans had an amazing reaction to how the point guard performed and the move she made over Howard. Here are some of what the fans had to say about it.

"That’s a tough a** shot holy," a fan said.

"She’s better than Klay Thompson currently atp," a fan immediately compared her to an NBA champion.

"She's literally on another level," another fan shared how impressive Clark has been.

But there are already a few viewers who had some criticism of how Clark has performed so far.

"She needs to relax with the ball hogging though or her teammates won’t like her," one fan said.

"Refs already cheating for her," one fan claimed the officials are siding with Clark.

"I like Caitlin too, but there are other teams playing," another fan wants to see other WNBA teams playing tonight.

Caitlin Clark is leading her team and has given the Fever an eight-point lead. Clark ended the first half with 14 points and made a couple of threes during the game. The fans are getting their money's worth as the rookie is putting on a show against some of the more seasoned veteran players in the league.

