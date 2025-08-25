"Way better than Angel Reese’s logo"- WNBA fans amped as Caitlin Clark debuts signature logo with Nike in latest commercial

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark debuted her signature logo with Nike on Monday. The two-time All-Star shared a teaser video about her much-awaited signature shoes with the famous brand on social media. Fans have been patiently waiting for when Nike will release an update on Clark's signature shoes.Watch the video that the Fever star posted on X.&quot;Tune in👀&quot; Clark posted. &quot;Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026.&quot;Fans were excited when they saw the new logo. They revealed their thoughts on the video, comparing it to other WNBA stars' logos.&quot;Looks way better than Angel Reese’s logo,&quot; a fan said.prolific.eth @prolificalphaLINK@CaitlinClark22 @Nike @nikebasketball Looks way better than Angel Reese’s logo&quot;That logo is awesome. 🔥🔥😳&quot; another fan commented.&quot;It’s gonna be sold out faster than the Popeyes chicken sandwiches back in 2019,&quot; one fan said.Other fans can't wait to get a hold of the upcoming signature shoes.&quot;Caitlin Clark signature shoe. Only 2 years overdue. Finally,&quot; someone commented.Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINK@CaitlinClark22 @Nike @nikebasketball Caitlin Clark signature shoe. Only 2 years overdue. Finally.&quot;F**K ME I AM ABOUT 2 GO BROKE 😭&quot; a comment read.&quot;I can’t wait to buy the Caitlin Clark signature shoe,&quot; a fan expressed their excitement.Caitlin Clark comments on her Nike logoThe signature shoes are expected to be released soon and It will be made available to fans the following year, according to Caitlin Clark's post on X.Upon the logo's release, Clark talked about what it means to her. The Fever star said it's a dream come true for her, and it has always been one of her goals in life. “To me, this is more than just a logo, it’s a dream come true. People always talk about leaving your mark on the game — and this is another way I can do that.” Clark said.Apart from the signature pair, fans can purchase the logo collection featuring a shirt, pants, a hoodie and shorts. The former Iowa star made history by being the third Nike athlete to release her own shoes in the WNBA. She joined New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who had her third pair released in July.That was followed by Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson. The three-time MVP released her A'Ones in May.