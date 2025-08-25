  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Way better than Angel Reese’s logo"- WNBA fans amped as Caitlin Clark debuts signature logo with Nike in latest commercial

"Way better than Angel Reese’s logo"- WNBA fans amped as Caitlin Clark debuts signature logo with Nike in latest commercial

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 25, 2025 23:56 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
Fans react to Caitlin Clark's signature shoe logo reveal with Nike (Image Source: GETTY)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark debuted her signature logo with Nike on Monday. The two-time All-Star shared a teaser video about her much-awaited signature shoes with the famous brand on social media. Fans have been patiently waiting for when Nike will release an update on Clark's signature shoes.

Ad

Watch the video that the Fever star posted on X.

"Tune in👀" Clark posted. "Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans were excited when they saw the new logo. They revealed their thoughts on the video, comparing it to other WNBA stars' logos.

"Looks way better than Angel Reese’s logo," a fan said.
Ad
"That logo is awesome. 🔥🔥😳" another fan commented.
"It’s gonna be sold out faster than the Popeyes chicken sandwiches back in 2019," one fan said.

Other fans can't wait to get a hold of the upcoming signature shoes.

"Caitlin Clark signature shoe. Only 2 years overdue. Finally," someone commented.
Ad
"F**K ME I AM ABOUT 2 GO BROKE 😭" a comment read.
"I can’t wait to buy the Caitlin Clark signature shoe," a fan expressed their excitement.

Caitlin Clark comments on her Nike logo

The signature shoes are expected to be released soon and It will be made available to fans the following year, according to Caitlin Clark's post on X.

Ad

Upon the logo's release, Clark talked about what it means to her. The Fever star said it's a dream come true for her, and it has always been one of her goals in life.

“To me, this is more than just a logo, it’s a dream come true. People always talk about leaving your mark on the game — and this is another way I can do that.” Clark said.
Ad

Apart from the signature pair, fans can purchase the logo collection featuring a shirt, pants, a hoodie and shorts. The former Iowa star made history by being the third Nike athlete to release her own shoes in the WNBA. She joined New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who had her third pair released in July.

That was followed by Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson. The three-time MVP released her A'Ones in May.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications