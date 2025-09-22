"We had no answer for Kelsey Mitchell" - Becky Hammon gets real on Fever ending road win drought against Las Vegas Aces

  • home icon
By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 03:15 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon expressed her thoughts on losing to the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Fever star Kelsey Mitchell singlehandedly dethroned the Aces in Game 1 of the semi-finals. Hammon acknowledged that Mitchell was their kryptonite and failed to find a solution to stop her.

While Hammon wants to remain optimistic about her team, she also couldn't help but bring up the Aces' shortcomings on Sunday. The Las Vegas Aces coach mentioned how her team lacked ball rotation and was simply all over the place, coming up with a plethora of turnovers.

"It's not necessarily my level of concern," Hammon said about the Aces. " I know we're capable, but not when we play like that. ... But we had 12 assists tonight in 40 minutes, and 12 turnovers."
"We struggled on the defensive end and clearly we had no anser for (Kelsey) Mitchell," Hammon continued. "We couldn't even attempt to slow her down a little bit. I thought it was really poor."
Kelsey Mitchell overwhelms Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas took a huge loss on Sunday after the Indiana Fever took them down 89-73 in Game 1 of the semi-finals. This comes as a shocker considering how the Fever isn't necessarily a complete team. Indiana lacks the presence of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham in their lineup, and yet they advanced from the first round and beat the Atlanta Dream in the process.

Now up against the Aces, the Fever continues to prove why they don't need every star on their team to win games. Kelsey Mitchell took over Game 1 after scoring 34 points. Mitchell was the only player in the game to hit the 30-point mark, let alone score over 20 points.

Despite winning her fourth MVP award in her career this weekend, A'ja Wilson struggled to lead the Las Vegas Aces to victory. While she did have a double-double performance, putting up 16 points and 13 rebounds, Wilson typically scores higher points when leading her team to a win.

This led to huge criticism from fans, considering how the reigning MVP failed to prove why she's deserving of her title. The Aces will have another opportunity to redeem themselves come Game 2 on Tuesday.

Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

