"We bantered back & forth a little bit" - Caitlin Clark’s name resurfaces in old Sophie Cunningham video after Indiana’s latest trade move

Sophie Cunningham had many positive things to say about Caitlin Clark during the Indiana Fever star's rookie season. In an old video that has resurfaced online, the former Phoenix Mercury player talked about bonding with Clark during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend and how she hoped to play with her one day.

"I think (Caitlin Clark) is a gem," Cunningham said on The Travis Hearn Podcast. "I didn't know her, but All-Star Weekend we bantered back & forth a little bit. She's lovely. She has a lot of pressure on her shoulders. ... I think she's handling the pressure very well. She's doing a lot of great things for women's basketball. I’m a fan, like I’d love to play with her one day.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Cunningham's desire to play alongside Clark has become a reality sooner than expected. The Phoenix Mercury just traded Cunningham to the Indiana Fever in a three-way trade. As part of the trade, Satou Sabally went to Phoenix, while Ty Harris, Mikiah "Kiki" Herbert Harrigan, and NaLyssa Smith were sent to the Dallas Wings.

Sophie Cunningham looking forward to playing with Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham, who previously played for the Phoenix Mercury for six years, is set to team up with Caitlin Clark and the Indian Fever in the 2025 WNBA season.

Cunningham's excitement was evident as she recently reposted a photo of them hugging on her Instagram stories.

Sophie Cunningham's Instagram stories

Along with the repost, Cunningham included a quote from Psalm 128:2. Unable to conceal her emotions, she shared her joy with a brief two-word remark:

"Happy February," she wrote.

Sophie Cunningham's Instagram stories

As of this writing, we have yet to hear Clark's thoughts on Cunningham joining the Fever. However, given their dynamic, it looks like exciting times are ahead for Indiana in the next season.

The 2025 WNBA season will kick off on May 16. Notably, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has announced an increase in the number of regular-season games in the league to 44, up from the previous 40 games per year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback