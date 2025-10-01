"We are coming for EVERYBODY next season": Sophie Cunningham doesn't mince words on Fever's comeback, sounds alarm bells for WNBA teams

The Indiana Fever’s 2025 season ended in heartbreak after a 107-98 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of the semifinals. Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reflected on the team’s bittersweet campaign, issuing a warning to the rest of the league.After Tuesday’s game, Cunningham shared a locker room photo on X, encouraging fans to look forward to the next season.“Us. Can’t make this season up! so much to be proud of. You better believe we are coming for EVERYBODY next season,” Cunningham captioned her post.The Fever had come close to pulling off an upset and clinching a spot in the WNBA Finals. They refused to back down, despite the Aces landing multiple blows. Stephanie White’s squad even rallied back from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, despite being without Kelsey Mitchell, to force overtime. In the end, however, the Aces had just enough to get the job done.Despite the loss, the Fever had some valiant performances. Odyssey Sims led the team with 27 points, while Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston, Mitchell, and Shey Peddy all scored in double figures.Sophie Cunningham criticizes Cathy Engelbert over controversial Caitlin Clark remarksWNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert found herself at the center of attention on Tuesday after making controversial remarks about Caitlin Clark’s earnings.During her end-of-season media session, Napheesa Collier spoke up and called out the commissioner. Collier revealed details of her conversation with Engelbert, who believed that the WNBA was doing Clark a favor instead of recognizing the impact Clark has had on the league.“Caitlin Clark should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything,” Collier revealed what Engelbert said.That comment left many fans enraged, many of whom felt it was dismissive of Clark’s influence. Clark’s teammate Sophie Cunningham also voiced her frustration, directing harsh criticism toward Engelbert through comments on an Instagram post.“people only know Cathy because of C…. She’s the most delusional leader our league has seen,” Cunningham commented on @sidelinesources’ post.“AND IT SHOULDN’T EVER BE ABOUT OUR COMMISSIONER IN THE FIRST PLACE,” Cunningham replied to herself. Credits: Instagram (@sidelinesources)While Sophie Cunningham and other players across the league have spoken out strongly about Engelbert’s remarks, Caitlin Clark has chosen to stay silent. She has stayed out of the controversy and has not commented on either Collier’s comments or Engelbert’s response.