"We don't destroy Michael Jordan" - Jason Whitlock calls out WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert for fumbling opportunity with Caitlin Clark

Veteran sports analyst Jason Whitlock criticized the WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, saying that she suffers from "Caitlin Clark derangement."

In Friday's "Fearless," Whitlock threw shots at the WNBA commissioner by comparing and referencing her gender. Whitlock said men and women are different when dealing with superstars and mentioned the MLB and the NBA.

"When men are blessed with some incredible athletic talent, when some superstar athlete, a Michael Jordan comes along, a Joe Lewis comes along, a Muhammad Ali, a Jackie Robinson, we've end up falling in line," Whitlock said. "Taking advantage of Jackie Robinson or Muhammad Ali, Larry Bird or whatever athlete."

"Yes, there may be some initial friction, but we don't destroy Major League Baseball. We don't destroy Michael Jordan when he appears in the NBA. David Stern and those guys, 'How do we take advantage of Michael Jordan? How do we install rules that protect Michael Jordan because he can carry us to greatness. He can carry us to more riches.'"

"That's what men do, they bow to logic and reason eventually," Whitlock added. "Women? Not so much, not so easily."

Whitlock said that Engelbert should acknowledge that much of the success of the league stems from Clark. The sports analyst believes that the WNBA commissioner should not fumble the opportunity of having a superstar in its stead.

Engelbert has been leading the WNBA since July 2019. The former Deloitte CEO is the league's first "commissioner." Previously, the position is labeled as "president."

Cathy Engelbert says the WNBA seeks "balance" in promoting its stars

In the May 15 episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert discussed the 2025 WNBA season and the impact of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

While she recognizes Clark's status as a superstar, Engelbert also believes in "balance."

"It is a balance, but she’s a generational talent," Engelbert said (Timestamp: 1:39:05). "No league is ever about one player, but in this case, Caitlin brought tens of millions of new viewers into the W. And there’s no denying that impact."

"You want to balance making sure that you’re also promoting your other stars, like an A’ja Wilson, like a Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier," Engelbert added (Timestamp: 1:40:02). "That’s why this year is sustain and gain. Sustain the momentum we had last year and gain even more new viewers."

In four games this season, Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds on 40.3% shooting. On Monday, Indiana announced that the reigning Rookie of the Year injured her quadriceps and will be sidelined for at least two weeks.

The Fever have lost the two games that Clark missed. They return to action on Tuesday to battle the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

