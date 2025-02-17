"We eat bears for breakfast": Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott minces no words about 'too small’ celly after big win

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston's boyfriend, Tre-Vaughn Minott, shared a post from his Portland State Vikings teammate, Carter Green on his Instagram Story. The post showed Minott performing the "too-small" celebration during the Vikings' game against the Northern Colorado Bears at the Viking Pavilion.

Ad

Green who didn't take to the court for their game against the Bears shared the photographs on his profile with a caption that read:

"Vikings ain't scared of no bears ⚔️"

Ad

Trending

Minott then shared Green's post on his story and didn't mince words with his caption. He wrote:

"We eat bears for breakfast fym."

Tre-Vaughn Minott reshares a post on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@4_realtv)

Minott and his team achieved a significant victory on Sunday, defeating the Northern Colorado Bears 82-71. This 11-point win means the Vikings are now just 2.5 games behind the Bears and 3.5 games behind the Montana Grizzlies, who are currently in first place in the Big Sky Conference standings.

Ad

Minott recorded 7 points, 4 blocks, and 10 rebounds during the game, while his teammate Jaylin Henderson contributed 21 points, leading them to victory over their conference rivals. The center is currently averaging 7.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, which makes this his best college season.

Tre-Vaughn Minott posts a throwback picture of him and Aliyah Boston to celebrate Valentine's Day

Portland State Vikings center Tre-Vaughn Minott shared a throwback photo of himself and his girlfriend, Aliyah Boston, on Friday. Boston and Minnott have reportedly been dating for four years.

Ad

The throwback image Minott posted showed him embracing Boston and there seemed to be a retro gradient added to the photograph. The center also added a red heart emoji to the story.

Tre-Vaughn Minott posts a picture of Aliyah Boston and himself on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@4_realtv)

Before moving to Portland, Minott spent three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks and transferred to his current program in 2023. Boston who also counts South Carolina as her alma mater was drafted into the WNBA as the No. 1 overall pick in the same year.

The couple however couldn't be together on Valentine's Day this year as Minott is currently busy with his collegiate games while Boston is in Miami competing in the Unrivaled league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback