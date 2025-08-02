“We get along really well”: Diana Taurasi puts an end to Caitlin Clark beef rumors with heartfelt admission

Diana Taurasi has put an end to rumors about her and Caitlin Clark being at odds. On Saturday, the WNBA legend participated in a brief interview at the National Sports Collector Convention, where she shed light on her relationship with the Indian Fever guard.Taurasi praised Clark and revealed that she and the Fever guard are good friends.&quot;Me and Caitlin are really good friends. We get along really well. We've had some great interactions,&quot; Taurasi said. &quot;I just absolutely love what she does on the court, off the court. When I watch her play, and the way she goes about her business, there’s a seriousness about it that I love.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe WNBA legend acknowledged the Fever guard, crediting her for taking the game to new heights. Lastly, Taurasi predicted that the future will be better for the league and the Fever guard.During Caitlin Clark's rookie season, she and Taurasi had some highly competitive faceoffs, sparking rumors of tension. Clark, arguably the biggest draw in women's basketball, has become a global phenomenon and played a major role in bringing attention to the league.Taurasi acknowledged this feat as she was once in the same position as the Fever guard. The WNBA legend was the next big thing in women's basketball after the Sheryl Swoopes era, and although her influence may not have been as massive as Caitlin Clark's, she did help the league survive during its toughest years.Diana Taurasi once warned Caitlin Clark before her WNBA debutDiana Taurasi was one of the first people to warn Caitlin Clark about the transition from college basketball to the WNBA before she debuted in a Fever jersey. In April 2024, the WNBA legend issued a warning to Clark, who was coming off a Final Four NCAA run with the Iowa Hawkeyes.Taurasi warned the Fever guard about the differences between college ball and a professional league. The then-Mercury player's &quot;reality is coming&quot; quote went viral and was featured in many reports.&quot;Reality is coming,” Taurasi said. “You know, there are levels to this thing. And that’s just life, we’ve all been through it. You see it on the NBA side, and you’re going to see it on this side. You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds, but you’re going to come with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.&quot;However, Clark proved Taurasi wrong as she adapted to the league as quickly as she debuted. The Fever guard averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game on 41.7% shooting.She led Indiana to its first playoff qualification since 2016 and wrapped her first season in the league with the Rookie of the Year award in her bag.