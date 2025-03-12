"We are about to go win a championship": $100,000 star reveals her first reaction to joining forces with Caitlin Clark's Fever 

Sophie Cunningham told reporters on Tuesday that she was “stoked” when she received the news she would be playing with Caitlin Clark in 2025. After six years in Phoenix, Cunningham joined the Indiana Fever following a four-team deal in the offseason. The shooting guard was all smiles when she spoke to the media about the “culture” and the “great people” she is working with in Indiana.

When asked about her initial reaction when she knew about the trade, Cunningham responded:

“There’s a lot of emotions because I have been there [Phoenix] for so long, but to be honest, my original thought was, ‘Heck, yeah! We’re about to go win a championship.’ That’s exactly where my mind went. … I learned a lot out there but I’m ready to move on to something bigger, something better.”

The Indiana Fever packaged NaLyssa Smith with the No. 8 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft to get Cunningham and the No. 19 pick. Fever GM Amber Cox said Cunningham, who the team signed to a one-year, $100,000 deal, was "a player that we targeted for a while." Cox raved about how the shooting guard would fit perfectly in Indiana's system.

Sophie Cunningham confirmed the same thing in the interview. The former University of Missouri star said that the “style of play” with Caitlin Clark running the offense was a great fit. The backup guard played a vital role in Phoenix with her shooting and defense. She is already excited to help open the floor for the All-Star guard to operate.

Sophie Cunningham thinks roster built around Caitlin Clark is ready to contend for WNBA championship

Sophie Cunningham’s confidence about winning the championship with Caitlin Clark in Indiana had a solid foundation. The former Phoenix Mercury guard elaborated on her initial thoughts when she was informed of the trade to the Fever:

“Our team right now, it’s turning heads. DeWanna Bonner, getting her was absolutely huge. … I love Natasha Howard, we have Aliyah Boston [and] we have Kelsey Mitchell. We just have a squad and our depth is amazing.”

Cunningham added that she is excited to play for a group that can “let go of the ego” to contend for a championship. She said that doing the “dirty work” for the team as part of Caitlin Clark’s supporting cast has already reinvigorated her.

