"We gotta play some f**king defense": Kelsey Plum gets 100% real on Sparks' biggest flaw after shocking win

Kelsey Plum played the role of hero on Wednesday night when her buzzer-beating floater led the LA Sparks to an 81-80 victory over the Dallas Wings. Plum, however, was well aware of the flaws that put the Sparks in a precarious situation against the upset-seeking squad.Moments after hitting the game winner in Crypto.com Arena, Plum was asked how her team would "get ready for the next one." The two-time WNBA champion minced no words in calling out the Sparks' most glaring weakness."We got to play some f**king defense," Plum said on live television.The statistics show that Plum's suggestion makes plenty of sense. In this narrow one-point victory, the Sparks allowed the Wings to shoot 48.3% from the field and 57.9% from beyond the arc. To further illustrate Plum's point, four of Dallas' starters shot 50% or better from deep in this game.The four-time All-Star's clutch shot stole the headline from a historic performance by Paige Bueckers, who went off for 44 points on 17-for-21 shooting. Bueckers' output in this game set the record for most points scored by a drafted WNBA player in her rookie season, as well as most points scored by a WNBA player this season.Though the Sparks led 44-37 at halftime, they were unable to contain the Wings' improved offense in the third quarter, which saw a 29-15 advantage in favor of the visiting team. The Wings and the Sparks would go back and forth in the driver's seat during the last 10 minutes, but ultimately, the veteran known as "Plum Dawg" came through with the biggest shot in crunchtime.If it were up to Plum, however, the Sparks would do what they needed to do on the defensive end and not have to be caught up in a difficult situation towards the conclusion."This is poetic": Reporter points out statistic in which Kelsey Plum once again outperforms Paige BueckersAs if to emphasize how Plum got the better of Bueckers in this game, reporter Shane Young pointed out an advanced statistic to celebrate the Sparks court general's performance."This is poetic. Paige Bueckers finished with the second-most efficient 40+ point game in WNBA history. She achieved it on 93.1% true shooting. It's second to...Kelsey Plum in 2023. Plum keeps the record *and* hits the game-winner," Young tweeted after the game.In all likelihood, this won't be the last time that Bueckers' statistics will be compared side by side with the numbers of Plum. Between these two talented guards, fans will get to watch many more scoring exhibitions in the future.